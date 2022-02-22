African American men have been volunteering to serve in the United States military from as far back as when they were facing slavery and oppression during the time of the Revolutionary War. With the promise of freedom in return for their service, thousands of men would join with hopes of a better life.
The call for African American service would hit a high point during the Civil War, after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, which would free slaves as of Jan. 1, 1963.
During the months following the declaration, endeavors to assemble regiments comprised of African American men proved to be successful, and the War Department General Order No. 43 called for the creation of the Bureau of Colored Troops with the purpose of handling “all matters relating to the organization of Colored Troops.” From then on, all African American regiments would be designated United States Colored Troops.
In 1866, the 39th Congress passed the Army Reorganization Act to fix the Military Peace Establishment of the United States. With this act, came the creation of six new regiments, the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 38th, 39th, 40th and 41st Infantry Regiments, for the enlistment of black men.
The driving force behind the creation was the fiercely dedicated service of the more than 200,000 Black soldiers during the Civil War, and for the first time in the history of the U.S. Army, Black soldiers would be a permanent part of the military. That dedication would also come into play later when these soldiers were nicknamed “Buffalo Soldiers.”
In the beginning, there were many people that were against these regiments, and many of the African American troops faced extreme racial prejudice from the Army establishment. Many officers, including George Armstrong Custer, refused to command Black regiments, even if it meant losing promotions in rank. And in many areas that the Black soldiers were stationed, they would also suffer potentially deadly violence at the hands of the local civilians.
The primary objective of these regiments was to support the nation’s westward expansion by protecting the settlers, building roads and infrastructure and guarding the U.S. mail. They took part in a variety of campaigns throughout the Southwest and Great Plains, during which they amassed a distinguished record and saw 18 of these men awarded the Medal of Honor. This would later pave the way for more acceptance of the idea of having Black Army officers.
The origination of the Buffalo Soldier nickname has been contended for years. One theory stems from the 10th Cavalry Regiment’s participation in the Indian Wars. The Native American warriors are said to have given the soldiers the nickname of Buffalo Soldiers because of their features and because they fought like fierce and brave buffalo. And since buffalo were held in such high regard by the tribe, the soldiers proudly adopted the name Buffalo Soldiers as a badge of honor. Even though it was the 10th Cavalry that were first given the name, the term “Buffalo Soldiers” became synonymous with both the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments.
Both the 9th and 10th Regiments would station at Fort Riley for a time before moving to new frontier posts to participate in military campaigns such as the Spanish American War, duty tours in the Philippines and missions around the world, including World War I, with many non-commissioned officers and thousands of troopers joining new units to fight in Europe.
From 1920 to 1941, the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments returned to Fort Riley and became efficient horse and marksmanship units while fulfilling their duties as service troops at the U.S. Cavalry School.
As technology in the military became more advanced and by the start of World War II, the need for mounted Cavalry Regiments diminished, and for all practical purposes, this meant the end of the mounted cavalry in postwar America.
However, the illustrious history of the Buffalo Soldiers lives on as not only a part of the military tradition of the United States, but also as a history of Black accomplishment and perseverance.
Visitors to Junction City are invited to visit the Buffalo Soldier Memorial located at 18th and Buffalo Soldier Drive. Walk around the statue of one of the many soldiers leading his horse and read the many plaques that talk about the history of the city and the Buffalo Soldiers themselves. For more information visit, www.junctioncity.org.
