The Easter season is well underway, and the library is joining the celebration. Here, patrons can get a little help from us and the Easter bunny to provide a basket full of surprises for your kids and support a very worthy literacy effort at the same time.
The Easter Basket fundraiser began yesterday and will continue through April 11. Donors can place their orders for ready-made baskets that they can take home for the little ones. Baskets will include plastic eggs, candy and more. The cost is $10 per basket while supplies last, and payment will be due at pick up. Donors will be notified when their baskets are ready, which will be in plenty of time before the big day on April 17.
The funds raised will be used for the library’s book donation program, DBPL at DBPL or Donating Books to Promote Literacy at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. The goal of the program is to put books into the hands and home libraries of people in need, and it does so by seeking grants and conducting a variety of fundraising events to earn the dollars needed to purchase the titles for donation.
In addition to the titles purchased with the raised funds, the donations of new books from local organizations and individuals are also accepted. All books acquired for the program go to members of the Geary County community and into the hands of both individuals and groups, such as local schools and educational organizations, families of newborn babies in the Welcome to the World program, nursing home residents, community youth and others.
The library operates the program as a nonprofit project, raising funds through grants, community events and donations. Those new book titles that are accepted are separate from the those given to the library for addition to the circulating collections and other use and from the book sales sponsored by the friends of the library. Regardless of the source, the titles intended for the program go to the program and are distributed as supplies last.
Literacy for all ages is at the heart of the program, as it is critical to the success of any community. It can affect the local economy, as it has a direct impact on things like employability and government assistance dependency. It also ties to family and community health, as it is thought to have a direct link to the literacy and education levels of mothers.
The literacy level of a community also has an impact on its crime rate. Per The Literacy Center, 75% of state prison inmates did not complete high school and/or possess low literacy skills.
Literacy also affects a community’s educational strength. In addition to the impact it has on the parent’s ability to read, it can also translate to their children’s opportunity to learn to read and to the parent’s ability to help their kids with their academic work.
For these reasons and many more, the library has made a commitment to promoting literacy in Geary County by putting books into the hands of individuals of all ages throughout it. We believe this access will increase the opportunity for anyone to practice and build their reading skills and will help encourage a love of books and reading regardless of age and education level.
Literacy empowers communities, which is a phrase we often use and a sentiment that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations, seemed to echo when he said that “literacy is the road to human progress and the means through which every man, woman and child can realize his or her full potential.”
Even small actions like supporting the donation of items and the fundraising activities of the program can make a big difference in the lives of individuals and in the overall health and vitality of the community. We believe in small steps to big victories and appreciate everyone’s support of those efforts.
If you would like more information about the Easter Basket fundraiser or about the DBPL at DBPL program, please don’t hesitate to stop by or give us a call at 785-238-4311. We are always happy to talk about the library and its programs and services and our mutual commitment to making our community better and a great place to live.
SUSAN MOYER is the Director of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
