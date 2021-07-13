In addition to the museum at 6th and Adams, Geary County Historical Society also owns the house next door, called Starcke House, once home to Eunice and Walter Starcke. While Walter ran a jewelry store downtown for many years, he was also responsible for the care of the city’s clock in the Opera House — until one day in 1937, when the mayor ordered the clock to be stopped.
The following article was written by Marilyn Heldstab, former director of Geary County Historical Society, and was originally printed October 9, 1994:
Early in January of 1937, the town of Junction City was in an uproar about the town clock. It seems Mayor Joe Rosenfield determined the clock should be stopped. A.L. Grey of Starcke Jewelry Store took care of the deed on Jan. 4 at 10:08 a.m. The city at the time was making plans to move their offices from the Opera House, where the town clock was located, to the new Municipal Building across the street.
For many years the city had paid local jeweler Walter Starcke $19 every three months for winding and servicing the clock. The mayor had decided another three months’ time was not necessary. Immediately there was an outcry from local citizens. Two days later, it was reported that this situation had raised a furor in Junction City with dozens of demands that the clock be moved to a new spot where its familiar face could be seen by many persons. Two suggestions had been received that it be moved to the courthouse tower or placed atop the George Smith Public Library.
The ideas were discussed at the Booster Club meeting as well as the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Some thought it should be placed on a tower in the City Park while others suggested it should be moved to the Municipal Building and placed in a tower.
Within two days the Junction City Union was starting to receive letters to the “Public Opinion” column in that publication. The citizens began to express their feelings about doing away with the clock. Some wrote to say they had regulated their day by that clock. One man, William Rupp, related he had worked by the time of that clock for 35 years. Ella Price, who referred to herself as a pioneer, stated that mothers of the day, and their mothers before them, had set their clocks by the town clock in order to get their children to school on time.
On Jan. 8, the Union reported that the question of what was to happen to the old town clock had become an important topic in the city. The clock’s then 50-odd years of service had made it become as cherished to many citizens as Big Ben is to London.
Starcke, who had wound and cared for the clock since it was installed, seemed to have a closer attachment than anyone else He could see no reason it could not be kept running where it had always been For years he tended the clock for $15 a year. Only a few years before had his pay been increased to $6.25 a month.
L.W. Sargent showed his loyalty to the old timepiece by offering to wind and oil the clock without any pay.
It was then pointed out by J.C. Padgett that people do not realize the clock then belonged to R.B. White & Son, contractors for the Municipal Building. But, on Jan. 12, a new report reached the town. “Junction Citizens were pleasantly surprised Monday evening to hear a familiar bong emanating from the top of the Opera House. Necks were craned upwards. It sounded like someone was starting the town clock. A light gleamed out from the four faces of the clock which had been dark since the old clock was silenced several days ago.
“The hands of the clock, which had been stopped at 10:08, began to swing around. The ancient and beloved town clock was running again.
“Glen White, son of R.B. White, who purchased the building from the city, was responsible for starting the clock. With Tice Ashley, an employee on the new city building, he wound and reset the timepiece.
“Mr. White said that the winding requires only a little time each week and that he plans to keep it going as long as possible.”
The same day the happy news was reported, a wonderful poem also appeared in the Public Opinion column. It was written by W.N. Wilkins. It seemed to express the feelings of many of Junction City’s residents.
“The Old Village Clock”
I don’t live in Junction, never did...But I knew that clock when a warty kid. Straight eight miles west on the old homestead, I’ve riz many a morn from my corn shuck bed...Grabbed the pans, begged a chance to ride to town with dad on the load of wheat. Hot or cold, what difference; at the other end, hot coffee and rusks at Stokes and that Big Town Clock. Up hill and down, we hit for town. Past Ackers and Spessards and the old Johnston shack...to the Cumrion orchard, the lime kiln of Louie’s, and the “Slaughter House” stuck in the side of the hill. Up the slope then by Brigham’s and down before us lay, Our Mecca, our Market, old Junction Town. And right there in its middle, the Old Clock with its riddle. “Who winds it?” “What time is’t?” Then down to the mark, all on a trot, to Rockwell, or Dixon or Fogarty maybe if he’d pay up a bit, or perchance the steam mill just under the nose. O that mystical, musical, striking Old Clock. Grain at last is unloaded and dinner’s in sight...Hot coffee at Stokes if wheat prices were right. If not its bologna and crackers and cheese served on the wagon tongue while down on our knees, then ready for Sargent’s or Ziegler’s or Brown’s...O gosh, it was fun. While over our heads the old Clock boomed one! The Old Clock probably ain’t worth a dime, but to oldsters and youngsters with historic bend, or chubby old matrons who often have spent lots of dollars for antiques and funny old things. To these and to other, town kids, country shoppers and most everybody ceptin’ tight old cusses, who don’t have sentiment nor nuthin’. To all these and others, there’ll sure come a time, when money couldn’t buy that Old Town Clock. It’s struck for your funerals, your weddings and joys, on dark days and bright days, it ticked on the same. Come give it a break and for Peter Pete’s sake, don’t junk that Old Town Clock.
