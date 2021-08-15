In his Master’s Thesis titled An Early History Of Junction City, Kansas: The First Generation, John Jeffries included information about establishing a business in early Junction City. This is some of what he wrote: “The great majority of men who came to Junction City, like other communities in Kansas, were young, most of them in their twenties. A man forty years of age was considered an old man. This, then, was a community of young people who were vigorous in their actions, but somewhat inexperienced in business matters. It was a place where fortunes were to be made with a small investment of money and a tremendous investment of energy. Invariably, there were those who tried to take advantage of others, for in this new country there were always “tenderfeet” with a small amount of money and a great amount of gullibility. It was in this environment that businesses were established, flourished, and dissolved. One of the more famous establishments in early Junction City was the firm of Streeter and Strickler.
In addition to financing the local newspaper, in August 1860, Streeter and Strickler bought out the stock of William Leamer who had established a store in Junction City in 1859. Streeter and Strickler had a very imposing store for the time and place. They were supposed to be the first to use the slogan: “Dealers in Everything.” In addition to local trade, the firm did a heavy contracting business, freighting and furnishing supplies throughout the plains area as far as the Rocky Mountains and reaching every government post in that region. Hundreds of men living on the plains were employed by the firm.
In 1861, emphasis was placed on bigger and better business buildings (in Junction City) and some of the original frame structures were replaced or remodeled. In November of that year, Streeter and Strickler began work on their building on the southeast corner of Seventh and Washington Streets. Streeter and Strickler moved into their completed building June 16, 1862.
Immediately following the Civil War, Junction City experienced a boom which extended through the years 1866-1867. People came to Junction City during this period to establish business firms. However, business recession following the boom years, caused by poor timing, unwise choices and a soft heart, impacted the dissolution of the firm of Streeter and Strickler in March 1870.”
