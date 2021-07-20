This will be my last article as Executive Director of Geary County Historical Society. It was a privilege to learn so much about local history and to work with so many wonderful people with roots in Geary County. I was honored to be able to contribute more research and knowledge on a variety of topics through the Museum Musings column, particularly those topics that are traditionally underrepresented in historic writings.
I strongly believe our museum should reflect the diversity of our community and have strived to make that an institutional value. To that end, in September 2020, I proposed an alteration to our mission statement which was approved by our Board of Directors, pledging to “provide community education on ... the diversity of the community.” I hope that GCHS will continue to work toward better representing our community in all its diversity.
The following article was first published in February 2019 and explores the history of Fort Riley’s Buffalo Soldiers, who had an untold impact on the history of Geary County. Junction City simply would not be what it is today without the Buffalo Soldiers.
The term “Buffalo Soldiers” refers to the African American soldiers who served in the U.S. Army during the Indian Wars period from 1866-1891, and it originates from the earliest days of these segregated regiments. Historians also refer generally to post-Civil War African American troops as “Buffalo Soldiers.” It is said that Native Americans coined the term, but its exact origins are dubious.
The Buffalo Soldiers left their mark all over the Midwest, and particularly at Fort Riley. A Buffalo Soldier Monument located at 18th and Madison in Junction City, just across the road from the former site of the USO established for Black troops in World War II, honors their legacy and their place in our local history.
During the Civil War, Black soldiers fought for the Union in segregated units, as part of the U.S. Colored Troops. In 1866, following the Civil War, Congress passed a law creating African American units within the Regular Army: two cavalry (9th and 10th) and four infantry (38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st) regiments, consisting of enlisted Black men commanded by White officers. In 1869, the four infantry regiments merged into two regiments, the 24th and 25th Infantries.
Before the Civil War, Black recruits had been barred from enlisting in the regular army, due in part to racist beliefs about their suitability in combat, and in part because arming Black men frightened Southern slaveholders and threatened the racial hierarchy upon which American slavery was built. Many of the first Buffalo Soldiers were seasoned Civil War veterans and made good recruits.
However, recruiting African American soldiers in the aftermath of the war proved challenging for White officers with their racial prejudices about the capability of Black soldiers. Recruiting White officers was just as challenging. Most White officers looked down upon positions commanding Black troops, and serving in a segregated unit was not their first choice. Indeed, George Armstrong Custer famously turned down a command with the Buffalo Soldiers’ Ninth Cavalry in favor of the all-White Seventh, a decision that ended ten years later with the Battle of Little Bighorn. According to historian William Leckie, officers sometimes placed ads in publications like the Army and Navy Journal seeking to trade their assignment with another officer of the same rank. However, if the other officer was in a Black regiment, then “a reasonable bonus would be expected.”
The Buffalo Soldier cavalry regiments spent the most time at Fort Riley over the years. The 9th Cavalry was formed in New Orleans in 1866 under Col. Edward Hatch and stationed at Fort Riley from 1881 to 1884 and again in the early 1900s and 1920s. Officers in the Ninth had the hardest time recruiting troops. Cholera was epidemic in many cities and military camps at that time, and conditions in the New Orleans were dangerously unsanitary. According to Leckie, “the recruits were packed into a filthy and poorly ventilated site that had once served as a cotton-bale packing plant. There, without stoves and ventilation, they cooked their meals over open fires and tried to sleep. Not surprisingly, nine soldiers died in October, another fifteen in November, and five more in December. Others simply left, and by the end of the year, thirty had deserted and another sixteen followed suit in 1867.” Despite that, 818 men enlisted in the Ninth Cavalry the first year.
The 10th Cavalry was formed at Fort Leavenworth in 1866 under Col. Benjamin H. Grierson and was transferred to Fort Riley the following year, remaining there until 1868 and returning in 1913. The Fort Leavenworth command was outright hostile to the 10th Cavalry, exposing yet another challenge to organizing the Buffalo Soldier units: many White men were still opposed to the idea of Black men in the regular Army. At Fort Leavenworth, post commander Maj. Gen. William Hoffman quartered troops on low, flood-prone ground, without even wooden walkways, making their camp a cesspit of mud and pneumonia. Col. Grierson eventually requested transfer to Fort Riley.
Part of the appeal of enlisting for Black troops was the pay. Each soldier was paid about $13-$16 a month — the same pay rate as White soldiers — plus room, board, uniforms, and equipment.
They enlisted for 3 to 5 years, with the possibility of a pension for themselves or their family after mustering out. (However, most soldiers were not permitted to marry.) Many of the new regiments were assigned to the western states and territories for service on the American frontier. Their duties included caring for horses, scouting and patrolling, building roads, protecting mail and travel routes, maintaining equipment, providing security for farmers, installing telegraph lines, guarding railroad workers, providing protection from outlaws and raiding parties, participating in drills, target practice, and inspections, going on reconnaissance missions to gather knowledge of area terrain, and returning Native Americans to reservations.
Like all soldiers, Buffalo Soldiers spent plenty of time in camp, which tended to be a tedious affair. Music, baseball, reading, shooting craps, poker, dominoes, dice, and dancing were all popular ways for soldiers to pass the time. When possible, soldiers often preferred to find entertainment in town at social halls, clubs, opera houses, theatres, barrooms and brothels, although they probably did not have any civilian clothes to wear there. Soldiers’ spending was important to the economies of towns near western outposts, such that some officers suspected remote communities of exaggerating dangers of posed by Native Americans simply for the economic benefit of having soldiers stationed nearby.
Oral interviews are one way we know about the history and opinions of former Buffalo Soldiers. Frontier historian Don Rickey interviewed a buffalo soldier by the name of Simpson Mann in February 1965. Simpson Mann served in the 9th Cavalry at Fort Robinson, Nebraska, between 1888 and 1891. One topic Simpson Mann was asked about was how soldiers spent their time. He said, “Soldiers gambled quite a bit. ... Many soldiers wouldn’t have any money 15 minutes after the paymaster had paid them. Soldiers often gambled right in the barracks. A man could win a sack full of money after the paymaster had been there.”
The 9th Cavalry Regiment spent the most time at Fort Riley. Late in the fall of 1881 four companies of the Ninth Cavalry arrived there after years of campaigning in New Mexico, which had involved assignments like the following:
“About 8 o clock found trail of hostile Chiricahua Apache Indians going south and followed it along the eastern slope of the Dragoon Mountains Struck hostiles about 2 o clock P.M. a running fight took place which lasted for 15 miles when the Indians took to the rocks in the main range and made a stand about sunset a sharp fight ensued continuing until Dark. Pvts James Goodlow, Henry Harrison and Wm H Carroll were wounded one horse slightly wounded Indians escaped during the night and crossed into Mexico.”
These four companies arrived at Fort Riley in December 1881, according to historian William A. Dobak. “They soon made themselves at home at the fort and in nearby Junction City, adopting a more tranquil routine than they had known for years past. ‘About a dozen’ singers from the regiment came to town on Christmas Eve ‘for our colored folks’ Christmas tree entertainment,’ the Junction City Union reported, and two days later enlisted men invited their Black civilian neighbors to a ball at the post. In January members of the regimental band played at a meeting of Junction City’s Black Masons.”
In June, that tranquil time came to an end for the weary soldiers. The Union reported June 24, 1882: “We regret to state that military orders are such that the battalion of the Ninth Cavalry, which has been stationed at Riley for several months past, will leave, for the Uncompahgre country. Two companies will start Sunday, and the other two Monday or Tuesday following. Our whole community sincerely regret this, because the entire command, officers and men, are very popular with our people, in social and business circles. We all regret to lose Gen. Hatch, because, in addition to his social qualities and distinguished record, he has exhibited a lively interest in the improvement of Riley. They think the command will return in the fall to winter here.”
Clearly the people of Junction City liked the people of the 9th Cavalry. A letter to the editor of the Union indicates the Buffalo Soldiers returned the feeling.
On August 17, 1882, Lt. John F. McBlain of the 9th Cavalry’s Company F wrote that “some wretch” in camp had spread the rumor that their next station would be in Wyoming Territory.
“You never in your life saw so angry and disconcerted a party of human beings as was the officers of this battalion. After five years hard campaigning in New Mexico, having been sent there for a rest after hard service in Texas, only to get into another hornet’s nest. We came to Kansas with a hope that we were to have at least a couple of years of rest — we were awakened from our dream of happiness and contentment by the rude breath of rumor telling us that having done nothing for about five months we must pack up, and take ourselves to another department...if we were consulted in the matter of regimental changes I think that we would be unanimously in favor of growing gray in the service at Fort Riley. We are ordinarily very particular about our station, but in this instant we find Riley good enough.”
In October, two companies of the 9th Cavalry returned to Fort Riley. The Union reported that “The boys were delighted to get in in time for the fair.”
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m., with free admission. For questions or comments, call us at 785-238-1666 or email GearyHistory@gmail.com.
