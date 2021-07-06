Memories at the Museum is an oral history program started in January 2017 with a group of local residents who gathered to remember World War II. Memories at the Museum was suspended due to the pandemic, but it is sure to return soon. In the meantime, the memories shared at that first program are still around to reflect on. The following article was first published in February 2017:
A special group of people met at the Geary County Historical Society on Sunday to discuss memories of life during World War II. While those memories are now more than 70 years old, they “stick with you,” said Florence Whitebread, “because it was such a change from the norm.”
Rationing, interactions with soldiers, and the presence of German prisoners of war were all common themes of discussion around the table.
“I remember the Fourth of July, I think it was ‘42 — we had lemonade,” Florence said. “And I can remember running out to the men in the fields...to tell them we were going to have lemonade for lunch. Because sugar was rationed — there was no extra sugar to use for anything, and my mom and my grandmother canned everything, so they saved every bit of sugar to can with. So that lemonade was a real treat for all of us.”
Most participants were small children during the war, but they helped with the war effort any way they could. Dorothy Wells, who was in Jersey City at the time, lived around the corner from a movie theater that organized a scrap metal drive.
“Myself and my brother and some of our friends decided we were going to get our doll carriages and our wagons and we were going to help the war effort,” said Dorothy. “So we went from house to house collecting scrap metal. We collected pots and pans, and old carriages and old toys and we did this all day long. It was a wonderful experience — we felt like we were going to win that war, because we collected all that stuff, you know?...Even people that were not too friendly with us were willing to donate to the scrap metal drive.”
4-H groups were also called upon to help with a special task. When the Japanese occupied the island of Java, they cut off the United States’ supply of kapok, a fibrous plant once used to fill life vests. Milkweed was a suitable replacement but an agricultural crop would have taken years to produce, so the defense industry found a creative way to collect the common weed.
As Leona Garrison, who grew up in rural Geary County, recalled, “As 4-H kids, we were given big bags to walk along the roads and pick the milkweed, the fluffy seed milkweed, and put those in the bags. Those were used for flotation devices for the soldiers.”
Farm labor was hard to come by during the war, said Webb Davis, “because all the good men” had enlisted. Webb was 17 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and took over the family farm while his brother was stationed in Germany. “Come winter and corn-shucking time, it was just impossible to hire anyone. And I think one of the highlights of my farming career was when they brought a truckload of German POWs. They all put up hay. They were kids my age and a delightful bunch of people. You know, it was just a shame we should be at war killing one another.”
Joleen Dibben likewise remembered German POWs helping with the farm. “My uncle Helmer hired prisoners....and I remember our kitchen table stretched out as far as it could go and the men sitting around this table. And the prisoners of war, they had a P on one back pocket and one on other back pocket. And I just can see those letters on their pockets as they stood up to get something off the table — because I don’t think they used the same manners we were used to!”
Fort Riley soldiers were a constant presence during the war, sometimes showing up in unexpected places. “One morning I went to school — country school — and here was three soldiers, in the schoolhouse. One was cleaning the blackboards, one was sweeping the floors, and one was playing the piano,” Leona said, laughing. “I don’t think that’s what they were supposed to do.”
Leona thought the soldiers were homesick.
“I also remember walking down the street with my mother going to the grocery store and several soldiers come along. ‘Hi Mom, how are you.’ You know, they were young kids and they missed their mom, and so they talked to us and I was the little sister and...they wanted to talk to their mom so they called Mother, ‘Mom,’” Leona said. “Those soldiers, you know, they missed home. They missed Mom.”
The museum is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Stop by and check out our three floors of exhibits, including hands-on items and scavenger hunts. Admission is free. For questions or comments, call us at 785-238-1666 or email us at GearyHistory@gmail.com.
