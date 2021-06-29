In 1994, museum staff received a letter from Patsy Stevens Gfeller, recalling her childhood in Junction City surrounded by four generations of relatives. Patsy was born in 1924 and lived at 635 W. 9th St. with her father, a “shade tree mechanic”; her mother; and her sister Elaine, who was elder by one year. Her grandparents lived next door and other relatives lived nearby.
Growing up in the 1920s and 30s, she spent holidays like the Fourth of July surrounded by her large family. On one memorable Fourth of July, Patsy heard the story of her great-great grandfather, which she described in her letter. The following was first printed in the Daily Union on July 2, 1995.
“We always had a family gathering for the Fourth of July with parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and whoever else happened to be there. I was about six years old, so it was probably around 1930, and that year my Great Grandmother, Lucy Stevens, was there. We had the picnic in our backyard, as my Grandparents next door always had their yard filled up with a huge garden and grapevines.
“We always had a gallon of homemade ice cream and sometimes — but not always — the young fathers would have some ‘home brew’ along with the festivities. They would have it between turns at the ice cream freezer or shooting off fireworks, and one time they brought Great Grandma Lucy a glass. She trusted those young men and didn’t even question what they had brought her and she drank it right down, bad taste and all! About an hour later, she said, ‘Boys, I don’t know what that was, but it sure helped my rheumatism.’
“About that time, my Grandma Addie found out what those young men had done and needless to say, they didn’t give Grandma Lucy any more ‘home brew.’ Grandma Addie and Great Grandma Lucy were both very straight-laced Christian ladies and spent a lot of their time over at the First Christian Church in Junction City.
“Toward evening, we children used to shoot off lady fingers, snakes, sparklers and cap guns. The young fathers — my dad and uncles — were like teen-agers and had a lot of fun shooting off ‘Cherry Bombs’ which were later outlawed. One time they set off a bomb beneath Mother’s kitchen window. The window was open and you should have seen the mess it mad. It stirred up so much dust and dirt that they were got in dutch that time. They had to clean up the mess themselves. After that they lit their cherry bombs in the alley under tin cans.
“When it was almost dark, a terrible electrical storm came up. Not wanting to go inside, all the kids and Great Grandma Lucy sat on the front porch of my grandparents’ house and watched the storm, while Lucy told stories of her younger years. She was a real pioneer and had such an exciting life traveling by horseback and covered wagon to get places. She and my great grandfather, George Edmund Stevens, had moved to Kansas from Illinois with their six children. My great grandfather had died in 1921 so I never knew him. But Great Grandma Lucy told us that night that there was a mystery about his ancestry.
“He was born in 1842 in Bristol, England. His father had died while he was still an infant, and his mother and two sisters had come to the U.S. by ship and traveled by stagecoach to St. Louis to leave Edmund George with the Thomas Grey family. Mrs. Grey was his father’s sister. His mother and sister then left to return to England to settle their affairs there and move to St. Louis to be nearer family. However, they disappeared and were never heard from again. It is believed that they either met with foul play on their return to the east coast or else their ship went down at sea. Mrs. Grey never recorded their names or even her brother’s name so great grandfather never knew really who he was.
“As Grandma Lucy talked, the abundant thunder and lightning added to the excitement of the night. She explained that the thunder was caused by potatoes rolling around in heaven. Just then a big flash of chain lightning came down and struck the house on the corner northwest of us and caught the roof on fire. The first department was called out and after some time managed to get things under control.
“It had been an exciting Fourth of July, but by that time we were all tired and ready to go home. My sister and I had the advantage because all we had to do was walk next door and crawl into bed.”
With today’s technology, it only took a few minutes to discover the names of George Edmund Stevens’s mother and sister: his mother, Maria Vining Stevens, was born in Bristol, England, in 1913. George’s sister was also named Maria, after their mother; she was born in 1843 in Bristol. Their fates, however, remain unknown.
