According to my far too extensive records that I keep, this is the 2,081st weekly newspaper column that I have written. (Yes, I do have copies of all of those columns, neatly digitized, cataloged, and archived.) The first column was in the March 10, 1982 edition of the then Junction City Daily Union. This column will be my last as I am retiring.

First of all a big thank you to the various owners of the newspaper for continuing to give me the column inches of space every week. The opportunity that this column gave to me was truly priceless. I’ve covered a lot of topics from agriculture to lawn and gardens to community development and occasional ramblings on life in general. I was never told what I could or couldn’t write about. That clean slate faced me every week causing me to ponder what am I going to discuss this week. While it did occasionally feel like a chore, I recognize now what a wonderful opportunity it was!

CHUCK OTTE is the agricultural and natural resources agent with the Geary County Extension Office.

