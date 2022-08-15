As a kid growing up I found black widow spiders to be fascinating and terrifying. I heard all the horror stories of how dangerous their bite was (not quite accurate) but honestly wanted to see one. I’ll tell you right now that after all these years I’ve only seen one and that was one that had been dropped by a wasp on a garage floor and someone had brought in for ID confirmation. Black widow spiders are venomous (NOT poisonous!) but generally not deadly venomous and more importantly they are very uncommon. I’ve looked in all sorts of nooks and crannies for them without success! 

There is another venomous spider that I started to become familiar with in college. The brown recluse spider has a far more complex venom than black widows. Black widows basically have one toxin that is a nerve toxin. Painful, but rarely deadly. The brown recluse has a nerve toxin, a toxin that affects the blood and another toxin that basically inhibits healing. Rarely fatal, but certainly not fun!

CHUCK OTTE is the agricultural and natural resources agent with the Geary County Extension Office.

Recommended for you