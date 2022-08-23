I started helping my mother in the garden before I was in kindergarten. Granted, at that age my help amounted to planting larger seeded garden crops, which I’m sure I over-planted and Mom had to go back and thin out later after everything germinated. But at that age I was already learning to watch the weather and the seasons and realized very quickly that no two years were alike, especially two consecutive years.

By the time I was 14 or 15, I was in charge of the garden and doing it MY way. I’d plant a few different crops, I moved the garden to a new location. I decided what to plant and when (okay, Mom was still coaching me) but I was also in charge of fertilization, pest control, weed control (of course) and harvesting. Every year was still different. Looking back on it I wished that I’d starting keep a log and taking notes a whole lot sooner. Yes, even then I was tracking planting dates and harvest totals, but I had to for my 4-H gardening project!

CHUCK OTTE is the agricultural and natural resources agent with the Geary County Extension Office.

