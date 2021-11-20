Gary McIntosh remembers his first impression when he set eyes on the public hunting land surrounding Milford Lake.
“It was like a bird hunter’s dream,” said McIntosh, of Lewisburg, Ohio. “We don’t have anything like this back in Ohio. … I was just amazed at how much good public land and quail habitat there was.”
That day back in 1998 marked the start of a tradition. McIntosh, his German shorthairs and a group of his friends return to the Kansas Flint Hills every year for some of the best quail hunting the nation has to offer.
They stay at Acorns Resort for four to five days and range out to either the Milford Wildlife Area or the Fort Riley army base. The group has grown to around seven hunters and as many as 12 German shorthairs.
It’s quite an entourage when the group rolls down the road from Ohio to Kansas each year.
“It’s exactly 714 miles from my house to Acorns,” McIntosh said. “It’s a long trip, but it’s worth it.”
McIntosh and his crew are just a few of the many non-residents who are drawn to the Milford Lake area each fall. In a state that is public-land poor, the Milford area stands out.
The Milford Wildlife Area boasts 19,000 acres of public land filled with timber, brush, grasslands and wetlands. The nearby Fort Riley army base also offers thousands of acres of land open to the public when Army maneuvers aren’t being conducted. Special permits in addition to Kansas hunting licenses are required.
Of course, that abundance of public land is no secret. It gets heavy hunting pressure from Kansas residents and nonresidents alike. But for those who scout and are willing to walk far away from the nearest access points, great opportunities await.
Be forewarned. It’s not the easiest land to navigate. After flooding in recent years, plenty of thick vegetation and brush has grown. But that habitat now supports good populations of the wildlife hunters seek.
• Deer: The Milford Wildlife Area is known as one of the best public hunting areas in Kansas for deer. Bowhunters take some trophy bucks, especially in the more remote areas of the wildlife area. Recent surveys by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks indicated the deer population is in good shape.
• Quail: Justin Wren, manager of the Milford Wildlife Area, says the bobwhite numbers on the wildlife area are on a steady increase. “This is my fourth year here at the wildlife area, and I’ve seen more quail every year,” he said. “They’re in some heavy habitat, but they’re out there.” The thick brush on Fort Riley also holds good numbers of quail.
• Waterfowl: Some cells on the Milford Wetlands have good water and habitat conditions this fall to welcome migrating ducks and geese. Lower Smith, Mall Creek and Quimby Creek, in addition to the youth mentor area, all offer good conditions.
• Pheasants: While the best pheasant hunting in Kansas generally is west of the Milford Lake area, the Milford Wildlife Area and Fort Riley does have birds and often presents mixed bag opportunities with the quail.
That public hunting is good for business in Geary County. It draws hunters from across the nation to resorts, hotels, restaurants and convenience stores.
“We get hunters from all across the country,” said Mike Harris, who owns Acorns Resort and RV Park on Milford Lake. “Texas is huge for us. … We’ll have hunters who stay for a week and hunt public land almost exclusively.”
Harris has added to the hunting opportunity by opening Acorns Wild, a controlled shooting area on the Geary-Dickinson county lines. Pen-raised birds are released, and paying customers hunt them, either with a provided guide and bird dogs or by themselves.
Whatever the case, Geary County has plenty to offer hunters once fall arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.