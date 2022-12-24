MANHATTAN — The winter solstice begins this week, plus a weather forecast including snow and dangerous wind chills means winter is officially here. A Kansas State University veterinarian says now is the time to bring some pets inside.

"It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures."