MANHATTAN — New holiday toys aren't just for kids; dogs and cats love them, too. A Kansas State University veterinarian shares pet gift ideas and reminders on how to keep our furry loved ones safe this holiday season.

"Giving gifts to pets can be fun, but remember to keep food items hidden until the last minute," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center. "Also, keep food items that are gifts for your family out of reach so pets don't tear open packages. Your pet's exceptional sense of smell makes these items irresistible."