Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.