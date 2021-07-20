Margy Stewart and husband Ron Young live at Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge, a native-prairie preserve on McDowell Creek in eastern Geary County. They are both board members of Prairie Heritage, Inc., a 501©(3) non-profit corporation which links environmentalism to social justice, offers book awards, and organizes prairie experiences for people of all ages (prairieheritage.org). Margy is Professor Emerita of English at Washburn University and a member of the team at the Global Restoration Project (globalrestorationproject.org). She may be reached at margystewart785@gmail.com