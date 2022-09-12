Keesecker family

Horses are truly a family activity for Witt, Bill, Rowley, Quincie, Cooper and Kyah Keesecker, a generational Washington County ranch family.

 Photo courtesy Keesecker family

“Three cowgirls with long braided blonde pigtails ordered around by a handsome teenage cowboy wearing shades riding a bay horse. Ample sideline coaching from a more mature blonde cowgirl on a palomino and a visibly hardworking farmer-rancher in bib overalls.”

Obviously, it’s a Keesecker ranch family affair where everybody has their own unique niche at the horseshow.

Recommended for you