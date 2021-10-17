Prayer is not an option for the child of God. It is mentioned 31 times in the Book of Acts and preceded every significant event. Things happen when people pray. During the early church the people didn’t have physical Bibles, iPads, iPhones, Tablets, Kindles, and so on; but what they had was the Holy Spirit and the Word of God in their hearts. The Church was birthed through prayer, and Jesus Himself started His ministry in the wilderness through prayer. When you are facing persecution – pray! Things change and happen for your good when you have a prayer life. Prayer works, and the enemy knows that. It is time to have a strong prayer life.
It is a trick of the enemy to keep you from praying because he knows that a person with a strong prayer life is trouble for him. Results come through prayer. Jesus wants us to ask; He wants us to pray. Always start your day with prayer. With all the things going on in the world around us, and in our personal lives, we must have a prayer life. Jesus expects us to pray, and He doesn’t get tired of us asking. God is never too busy to answer prayer, and He expects us to call on Him. “Call unto Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you know not of.” Jeremiah 33:3
Prayer is our supply line. When you are cut off from your supply line, you eventually die. No matter how great and awesome you are, if your supply line is cut off, you will die. As people of God, prayer is our supply line, and the devil knows that if he can cut off our supply line — our reinforcement, our ammunition — he can defeat us. When the early church went under attack, they called for reinforcement to keep their supply line open. In other words, they called out to their God, and had no hesitation that He was going to answer them.
Dear friend, no matter what you are going through, you can shake off any situation in your life through having a strong prayer life. Challenge yourself to pray every day. It doesn’t matter how long you pray, just start where you are. And you don’t have to beg God; He is just looking for a sincere heart. We must become people who are totally committed to prayer so we can become spiritual people, who are spirit-led. The bottom line is that nothing happens until we pray. As a believer we have already been given authority to speak to our situations and proclaim the promises of God. We as children of God need to shake ourselves and cultivate a tenacious prayer life. Nothing hurts the enemy more than a saint with a strong prayer life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.