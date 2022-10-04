Clay Center — Do you believe lying is wrong? What about stealing? If a married man has an adulterous affair with another woman, is that okay? How about when a person commits murder? I believe we would have universal agreement across all races, languages and nations that these are morally wrong.

The questions are broad though. Disagreement can surface when we change from talking generally to personally, and ask, “Do you believe it is wrong for YOU to lie?” “Is it wrong for YOU to steal?” All of the sudden answers may be different now because it is about YOU, and not other people.

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

Recommended for you