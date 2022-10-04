Clay Center — Do you believe lying is wrong? What about stealing? If a married man has an adulterous affair with another woman, is that okay? How about when a person commits murder? I believe we would have universal agreement across all races, languages and nations that these are morally wrong.
The questions are broad though. Disagreement can surface when we change from talking generally to personally, and ask, “Do you believe it is wrong for YOU to lie?” “Is it wrong for YOU to steal?” All of the sudden answers may be different now because it is about YOU, and not other people.
Then we can have more disagreement, even controversy, when we move into other areas that are more specific. Do you believe it is morally wrong for two men to marry? What about a man to become a woman? It is wrong for a woman to have an abortion? On these, we are far away from universal agreement. On these moral issues, we might say, “Well, for other people I cannot say, but for me I would never do such and such.”
This all leads to one final question. Are there absolute moral truths for you, me, our family, friends and neighbors where we can know what is right or wrong regardless of personal circumstances, feelings or the opinions of others? In the end, it all comes down to “truth.”
Before Jesus was sentenced to death by crucifixion, He had a conversation with His judge. “You say that I am a king”, Jesus responded to Pilate. “For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world—to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.” This caught Pilate’s curiosity who then asked Jesus, “What is truth?” (John 18:37-38)
This is the question of many today. Jesus did not answer Pilate. Why? Because He already did and Pilate knew it. Jesus was the truth. He stated this earlier to His own disciples declaring, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life.” (Jn. 14:6)
What does that mean, Jesus is the truth? As the standard for measurement is a ruler, and as the standard for time is a clock, so Jesus is the standard for truth.
How can Jesus make such an astounding and unique claim? Because of His incarnation and resurrection. The Bible declares Jesus was born of a virgin, God was His Father and He was born perfectly moral with no sin in Him. His incarnate birth bears witness that He is the truth, and so does His resurrection. He died like any other human being, then something happened. He was put in a tomb on Friday, but on Sunday it was empty. He rose from the dead, or rather, He rose Himself from the dead. Jesus once said, “For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again.” (Jn. 18:17) That is what Jesus did. He chose to die. Then He chose to raise Himself up again. What human being has such power? None. Only the Lord God, and that is whom Jesus is. He is the very living and breathing Word of God. Therefore, Jesus has the right and the authority to boldly state, “I am the truth.”
This has significant implications. When I preach Jesus, I preach the truth. When people turn to Jesus, they turn to the truth. When people follow Jesus, they follow the truth. Do not trust in changing circumstances, unreliable feelings or the persuasive words of others. Turn to the unchangeable Truth of Jesus. The very Word of God.
Jesus is the standard for all humanity. The source for determining all that is right and wrong. By Him we will be judged. Come and find mercy at the foot of His cross.
A prayer for you. “Lord God, help us to know the truth in a world of moral confusion. We turn from our wrong ideas and toward Christ. Draw us to Him, who is the truth, that we might live like Him. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.