CLAY CENTER — There are people whose life is one chaotic moment after another. Constant crises. Why? Because of their own poor choices. It seems to be one bad decision after another. And as time goes on, it is natural to wonder, “Will anything ever change?”
I can confidently say, the Lord God is the God of second chances.
Jesus once told a story about a young man who was one of those who lived a reckless life, but through a miracle of God, was changed. It is known as the parable of the prodigal son. “There was a man who had two sons. And the younger of them said to his father, ‘Father, give me the share of property that is coming to me.’ And he divided his property between them. Not many days later, the younger son gathered all he had and took a journey into a far country, and there he squandered his property in reckless living. And when he had spent everything, a severe famine arose in that country, and he began to be in need. So he went and hired himself out to one of the citizens of that country, who sent him into his fields to feed pigs. And he was longing to be fed with the pods that the pigs ate, and no one gave him anything. (Luke 15:11-16)
The son displayed a selfish and rude attitude toward his father. His dad, in a humble act of wisdom, gave his son what he demanded. What he wanted, was something beyond money. He wanted freedom, so he could be free from his father and do as he pleased. So he went far away to find it, and at first he enjoyed his freedom, but then reality hit. A famine swept across the land, and soon he was penniless. This was the moment the rebel began to change.
First, he recognized he was in need. He had empty pockets and needed to find some income quickly. He did not turn to God for help. Instead, he tried to dig himself out of his own hole.
Second, he experienced no one giving him anything. He soon realized he could not fix himself. And fortunately, he did not have anyone who tried to solve his problems for him. He also did not go person to person and try to manipulate others into helping him. He was able to sit in that awful pig pen and reflect on the stupid decisions he made that put him there.
Third, he came to his senses. The next part of the story states, “But when he came to himself . . .” (vs. 17) Gone was living by impulse and desire. He wisely evaluated his life and what did he see? He saw how his recklessness put him in the spot he was, and was separating him from God and causing harm to others.
Fourth, he rose to his feet. He knew he needed to leave his old ways behind to change. But he did not just think or talk about it. Instead, he stood to his feet and walked away from his old life and toward the only person that could save him. He went to his father.
The son knew that only his father could save him out of the desperate situation he was in. Who does the father represent? Jesus. It is truth, that only Jesus can save you out of the constant chaos of your life. The chains of immoral living are shackled around your feet and only Christ can lose them and set you free.
How did the father receive the son? The father ran and embraced him because the father knew his son was broken over what he had done. Jesus is waiting to embrace you. Come to Him humble and broken over how you have lived and be set free today.
A prayer for you. “Lord God, open the eyes of the reckless to see their destructive ways. Help them to take responsibility for what they have done and realize you are their only hope. Bring them to leave behind their old life and turn toward you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
