It was a cold, rainy day on June 4, yet more than 60 people made their way to the Yoga on the Farm event held on Hildebrand Farms Dairy.
Guests were treated to an hour long Vinyasas slow flow yoga class taught by veteran teacher Emily Starkey from Chapter 5 Yoga. This class was not just an ordinary class in a barn, but class goers got their zen on while petting barn kittens and hanging out with calves in the calving barn. One of the calves was born just that day and watched the yoga class go on.
At Yoga on the Farm, guests attended the yoga class, hung out with the baby cows, were treated to free chocolate ice cream, gifted a free yoga mat and received a tour by 4th generation farmer Melissa Hildebrand-Reed. Her sons Chase, 7, and Weston, 9, tagged along on the tour. Hildebrand-Reed said that her children would become 5th generation farmers one day, when they are ready.
Kansas Soybean and Kansas Corn partnered with Common Ground Kansas and Hildebrand Farms Dairy to bring the event to Junction City. Common Ground is a national movement of farm women who share information about farming and food.
“This event was made for people to connect over food and yoga,” Common Ground Kansas Coordinator Jody Oleen said. “Yoga goes naturally with the farm and is a great way for the public to learn about the care that goes into the crops and cows. It also allows people to ask questions and become curious about how food is made and where it comes from.”
The event was hosted by a 4th generation female farmer, she shared information on farming and the food she raised on her farm.
During the highly detailed tour, Hildebrand-Reed spoke in detail about the production process for milk and what makes their products Grade A. She also took the groups into the free stall milking barn, where all the cows are fed and hang out in their individual beds. Those interested in taking a tour of the farm can contact the farm via phone or email to schedule one.
Hildebrand-Reed said she felt blessed that her dad told her from a young age that women can farm. Fourteen years into running the farm, she is proving her father right and setting a great example for future female farmer hopefuls.
“You are strong. You should be proud of how strong you are and what your body can do,” she said to the women present. “You might not be able to do a task as quickly as someone else. But you can still do it.”
Hildebrand-Reed said those at Hildebrand Farms Dairy love being able to bring families onto their farm and tell the public about what they do. The farm will be holding another event on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The June Dairy Month event will have a bounce house and Hildebrand will be breaking out the shake machine to create delicious chocolate shakes that day. The event is open to the public and is free.
