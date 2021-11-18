Last week, I discussed a thought experiment regarding the Greek myth Hercules – a figure that embodies a traditional idea of masculinity.
In this first installment, let’s look at the figure himself and introduce his 12 labors. Then, we can analyze the Greek ideology in regard to mental wellbeing.
Hercules is, in many senses, the perfect man. He is half god, half human (demi-god). In the original story, Zeus lays with a human woman, pretending to be her husband, which leads to the birth of Hercules. His name is derived from the goddess Hera, who was displeased with this child since he was the product of an affair. Hercules’ name was meant to honor her and instead it did the opposite. As Hercules began to rise to fame, his deeds seemed to anger Hera more and more, and as such she tormented him constantly.
One particular thing Hera did was cause the aunt of Hercules to give birth prematurely, rendering Hercules ineligible for a royal title that his family held. This did not seem to matter to Hercules in later years, but it did begin the first step of Hera’s plan to punish Zeus through Hercules.
Hercules began his life in poverty, but slowly rose to hero status through his military career. He was so popular, that many other Kingdoms recruited him to fight in their battles as well. After a particularly hard-fought battle, his deeds in war led him to his wife, with whom he had two children. Meanwhile, all these successes infuriated Hera.
As Hercules returns from his last battle, Hera curses him to see his family as demons when he arrives home. In a panic, Hercules kills his family. Now, he is tasked to complete 10 labors to redeem his honor after this event.
In the context of the story, Hera causes him to see his family as demons. One way to look at this is the Greeks could be using metaphors to describe PTSD. A ‘perfect’ man is still vulnerable to the demons inside his own mind, regardless of his external strengths.
I think this is a story using a mythical character to explain to ancient Greek soldiers that the echoes of battle may follow warriors to their homes. Regardless of how tough these soldiers are outwardly, the wars on the inside of the mind are fought alone, and it was the only way to explain that.
Next week we will start to explore Hercules labors of redemption.
