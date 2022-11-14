Clay Center — There is something about mental illness in the headlines every day. For millions of families though, it is not a headline. Their child, spouse or grandchild lives with it. And life is not easy. They have regular counseling. Daily medications. Occasional visits to the hospital. And that is not even covering the financial costs and symptoms, which can bring incredible high levels of stress to families and care-givers.
Have you ever felt as if your disorder controls your life? Have you ever wondered if freedom from its control, or even healing is possible?
Jesus once came upon a man whose severe illness brought fear and great concern on the entire community. This is how he was described, “. . . no one could bind him anymore, not even with a chain, for he had often been bound with shackles and chains, but he wrenched the chains apart, and he broke the shackles in pieces. No one had the strength to subdue him.” (Mark 5:3-4) His family, friends and people of his community tried all they could do to help him from being a danger to himself and others. They were at a loss for other options while the man lived a miserable day to day life.
But something happened to him when he encountered the Lord, “And when Jesus had stepped out of the boat . . . there met him . . . a man . . .” (Mk. 5:2) When the man came into the presence of Christ, without him realizing it, that was the first step toward the help he desperately needed. What did Jesus do? With all authority and power, He looked at the man eye to eye, and boldly stated, “Come out of the man, you unclean spirit!” (Mk. 5:8) What was the result? A little time later, the man was in front of Jesus, “. . . sitting there, clothed and in his right mind . . .” (Mk. 5:15)
The story is not communicating that all mental illnesses are the result of an evil spirit, yet some are. Nor is it saying that every disorder Jesus will instantly heal, yet some He does. The larger message is how there is an important spiritual side to mental illness. The family and friends of the man helped him on the physical side, the best they knew how. But when Jesus arrived, He showed them there was a spiritual side to the man’s disorder, and His power to help him.
God sent Jesus to die on a cross and rise again to do a spiritual work by overcoming the curse of sin. Mental illness is part of this. The story is an illustration about how through the cross of Christ, the journey toward freedom from the dominating power and control of mental disorders is real.
What does that mean? Sometimes people may feel controlled by hopelessness, anger, anxiety, depression, addictions and in some extreme cases – thoughts of suicide. God’s Word uses the term of slavery to describe how we can feel enslaved by these things at times. The hope of the cross is that in Christ, there is a Savior that can help us in our struggle with mental illness. In Him, we can find His help and peace in the midst of the daily battle.
The Psalmist wrote, “. . . they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He made the storm be still and the waves of the sea were hushed.” (Psalm 107:28-29) Cry out to the Lord in your struggle and experience His peace and joy in the storm.
A prayer for you. “Father in heaven, millions have been touched by mental illness. You have hope for each of them. You died and rose again so they can have your peace. For nothing is impossible with you. Begin your healing today. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
