Clay Center — There is something about mental illness in the headlines every day. For millions of families though, it is not a headline. Their child, spouse or grandchild lives with it. And life is not easy. They have regular counseling. Daily medications. Occasional visits to the hospital. And that is not even covering the financial costs and symptoms, which can bring incredible high levels of stress to families and care-givers.

Have you ever felt as if your disorder controls your life? Have you ever wondered if freedom from its control, or even healing is possible?

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

Recommended for you