CLAY CENTER — Our churches and communities are filled with people who say, “I believe in God,” but do not believe in the Word of God. How can that be? They speak with a sense of assurance that it is well with their soul, but are bothered when someone questions them. They do not understand why someone would. They are firm in their belief, that they believe in God and are confident they have a relationship with Him.

Jesus had regular encounters with the religious leaders who thought similarly. They once questioned Him about His followers, “Why do your disciples break the traditions of the elders? For they do not wash their hands when they eat.” (Matthew 15:2) Jesus, using their own words against them responded wisely and boldly with a similar question, “Why do you break the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition?” (Matt. 15:3) Then Jesus laid out a specific command they regularly broke, while teaching others to do the same. Having their direct attention after exposing their hypocrisy He summarized, “So for the sake of your tradition you have made void the word of God.” (Matt. 15:6)

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.