The library building project has been on the minds of the staff and board members as well as other individuals in the community for several months. Many more have joined the conversation as we have talked about it and watched the demolition of the old high school building. This real time activity has brought the project back to the forefront of the community consciousness.
The idea of providing adequate space for library services and the community input surrounding it is not unique to the current building project, though. It was also part of building effort that took place in the late 1970’s, and that culminated in a failed bond election that was held in 1980.
During this era, the then library board proposed that a new 20,000 square foot library be constructed and services moved to it from the George Smith building where it had been housed since 1908. From its beginning, the library had operated from the third floor of that building while the basement and ground floors were used for commercial office and retail space.
The need for a new library facility that would better fit the size and nature of the community had been expressed officially as early as 1968. A statement in that year’s Junction City General Development Plan offered that “in order to serve the public efficiently, a new library facility is needed at the present time in Junction City.”
As part of their deliberations, the library board did consider renovating the Smith building and using the entire space for the purpose of the community’s library. This would have included installing an elevator and extensive remodeling and was eventually ruled out as being too costly and ineffective in meeting the current and future space needs. An editorial from the March 2, 1980 edition of the Junction City Union newspaper also expressed this opinion.
“We feel that the renovation of the present building into a three-level library would be an impractical matter. The architect for the library board told the commissioners last week that the cost of renovation would be at least $500,000. The renovation would call for the complete gutting of the building’s interior,” it read. “The renovated three-level library would only contain 12,700 square feet of floor space, which would be only half of the programmed requirements for a library facility. … Renovation would not only cost too much, but the library would outgrow the facility several years down the road. What would happen then? The city would probably be forced to build a new library or a branch library somewhere else in the city.”
Those words have proven to be prophetic. As most know, the failed bond election was followed by an incredibly generous gift from Fred and Dorothy Bramlage that allowed the current library facility to be built. Our square footage is between 13,000 and 14,000 and not too far from the 12,700 that was bemoaned in the editorial.
The 20,000 square foot facility that was proposed in 1980 was projected to meet the community’s needs for the next fifty years. It is to the credit of the library staff and boards then that they have made the much smaller space work for the past 39 years since DBPL opened in the spring of 1983. But the time has come to move forward on the project to create adequate space for public library service in our community both to address today’s needs as well as those that will arise in the future.
Fundraising will be major activity in the coming months, including working with individual donors, applying for grants and holding fundraising events. For the latter, the planning group has already established three, including a trivia night with Dave Lewis on Thursday, July 14, a Chiefs tailgate party for a Sunday away game on a fall date to be determined and Whiskey, Wine and Library Time on Thursday, Nov. 10. The return of this event will also mark the return of the friends of the library’s annual fall book sale.
Anyone who has questions or would like more information about the building project is welcome to contact me at 785-238-4311 or by email at susanm@jclib.org. I would also be happy to provide a program on the project at the meetings of service clubs and other organizations. Those interested in joining the project’s volunteer ranks may also contact me.
Our community has successfully tackled many facilities projects in recent years, and the time has come to put the library building at the top that list. It is an issue that has been discussed, researched and investigated for several years and the time to act is now.
