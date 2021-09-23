The guest speaker at the September 22 gathering of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club was Dr. Jason Butler. Jason attended Eisenhower Elementary, Junction City Middle School and graduated from Junction City High School in USD 475. “The school district played a huge role in shaping who I am today.”
After graduation from high school, Jason attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. However, he admitted “I really wanted to go to Kansas University where my friends were. But it was a God thing. The President of Southwest Baptist called me and asked me to stay and continue with my studies. What university president does that?” However, halfway through the physical therapy program at Southwest Baptist Jason looked at other options and decided to major in biology then go to medical school.
Jason investigated a civilian/military program which would give him the opportunity to earn his master’s degree. He took that opportunity, decided to go to medical school and was accepted. In the meantime, he met the person who after four months of dating became his wife. They have been married for fourteen years and have three daughters ages 11, 8 and 6.
Dr. Butler went active-duty Army and was eventually assigned to work at Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley. He went to the National Training Center and served in Poland as a Big Red One soldier. In 2020, he left the Army and began his private practice at Geary Community Hospital.
Jason stated that he got great “guidance from USD 475 teachers, coaches and community members who helped him develop his values and drive” to achieve. Now he wants to be a mentor to others and is a candidate for the USD 475 Board of Education.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Those who attend for the first time will be the club’s guest for the breakfast buffet. Breakfast is served at 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM.
