Kelly and Walter “Bud” McKenzie of Junction City are celebrating their one year anniversary of owning Walt’s Four Seasons Campground and Country Store outside Abilene this month.
In the past year they have transformed a tired rundown RV park into a campground that is receiving high marks in the camping and recreational vehicle world. Their work has earned them five stars on Facebook reviews; on camping websites they earned 4.5 out of 5 on https://www.roverpass.com and on https://www.campgroundreviews.com they still come in at 3.5 out of 5, but all reviews that are less than a four-star were posted before the McKenzies took ownership.
Their official first day was July 3, 2020 — right in the middle of a COVID-19 summer. But that didn’t stop the Mckenzies from jumping in and turning their dream into a reality. It was a dream that started about eight years ago after a trip they took to Montana.
“My husband said to me … ‘I want to own an RV park or campground,’ and I said, ‘Okay,’” Kelly said. “So, we kind of got our ducks in a row and started looking.”
In 2018 the couple visited 38 RV parks looking for the perfect one to buy. Walt went into the search with knowledge about campground ownership because his parents had owned a fishing lodge in Canada.
They looked throughout Colorado and Montana but eventually settled on the Four Seasons — a campground they were already familiar with.
“As our kids grew up, we camped here in this campground,” she said. “It was kind of neat that it came full circle and this is where we ended up.”
By the time they took ownership they had sold their house, bought an RV and moved it to the Four Seasons. While the couple had always enjoyed camping, most of what they were accustomed to was with tents and popup campers.
“The thought was, if we’re going to be RV park owners, we really need to know what is that lifestyle like — what are the obstacles that people run into?” she said.
Understanding the obstacles lets them know what they can offer RVers to help them along their travels.
While there were several items on the to-do list, one of the priorities was getting the miniature golf course back to a usable condition. But that was not only for the campers. As the McKenzies looked at how to make the campground appealing to RVers, they also had the community in mind. Located right off Interstate 70 at exit 281, they are five miles to Chapman, five miles to Abilene and five miles to Enterprise.
“I saw it as a wonderful opportunity for individuals in the community as well as campers to be able to come out and have a good time,” she said.
Next to the miniature golf is a swimming pool, which is also open for campers and the community. Ashley and Anthony Malone were traveling to Pennsylvania from Colorado when they stopped for the night and the pool was a highlight for their children, they said.
“If we had more time we would stay another night,” Ashley said.
Next on the McKenzie’ to-do list was work on the grounds and make improvements in the store.
Although they had purchased an operational campground there were areas that needed work.
“It was tired, overgrown with weeds,” she said. “The pool was green, it needed some TLC.”
In addition to the pool and the miniature golf, they have a store with an assortment of food items to include fresh fruit and vegetables. There is also a dining room for guests to use and that people can rent for parties and meetings. The dining room overlooks a stocked catch and release fishing pond where children will have no trouble getting a bite.
Jodi DeArmond and Jenni Hoffman from Chapman recently brought their children to the pond where they spent the morning fishing.
“We tried the putt-putt out and Heston (Hoffman, 8) would fish in every pond he can find,” DeArmond said. “He’s caught quite a few bluegill and one catfish.”
The pond adds to the McKenzies’ desire to offer activities that encourage outdoor fun. Another feature at the campground is her Talking Trees trail. It’s a short walking trail that takes people out of the open prairie into a small wooded area. Throughout this area she put tree faces for people to find.
Although they have accomplished a lot, there is more work on tap.
“My ultimate vision would be … to have cabins on the hill for weekend camping,” she said. “And, we’re doing a complete electrical upgrade this fall that will be able to support the larger RVs, from 2021. RVs have grown over the years. When the park first was built a 27-foot camper was a big camper. Now we have 44-foot campers, they’re bigger, larger, huger and require more energy to be operational.”
The campground has 75 sites, 37 of which have full hookups with water, electric and sewer. They also offer tent sites with water and electricity as well as primitive camping. The variety of what they offer at Four Seasons is what McKenzie said sets them aside for similar places.
“We are a campground,” she said. “We’re not an RV park. I think the real difference is that people come here to camp. We have green space, we have good air. We have fun things to do — the walking trails, the golf, the pool — it allows parents to truly relax because they’re not micromanaging their children. The children are able to play outside playing, they’re out of the rooms and off their devices.”
