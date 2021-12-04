Kellen Whaley’s journey into baking started with a series of chances and curiosity.
Whaley, of Kansas City and an alumnus of Junction City High School, began baking pies after watching the show “Pushing Daises.” The fictional television show follows a pastry chef who has the power to bring dead people back to life.
“In the bakery he worked in, everything was bright and colorful.” Whaley said. “(I thought,) ooh, that looks fun. I’d like to learn to bake something that looks like that.”
Whaley had no baking experience when he graduated from Junction City High School in 2005, nor did he imagine himself competing as a baker.
“I’m a perfectionist in general, so to start something like baking, which is never foolproof, is a risk on my part,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that it is going to turn out the way I want every time.”
In 2018, he made his first appearance on The Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” His Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie won him the competition and $10,000. This particular cookie has become a staple for his side business, “Whaley Sweet,” but the recipe has grown over time to include a twist from his game-show appearance.
“I already had those recipes in my arsenal,” Whaley said. So, when the required secret ingredient during the show was marshmallow, he thought, “Well, this is a Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie, and what goes good with hot chocolate? Marshmallows. So, I’ll just put a marshmallow on top.”
What seemed like a simple idea paid off.
Whaley cannot pinpoint the exact moment his hobby became a business. He began with pies, then moved into baking cupcakes. Whaley was just out of college at the time, and gourmet cupcake shops were trending across the country. Co-workers began to ask him to bake for their children’s birthdays. Then he moved on to decorating cookies.
“It kind of snowballed from there.” Whaley said.
Whaley is as an account executive for Woodruff, a marketing firm in Kansas City, for his day job. However, when he is off work, he is often found baking. His at-home bakery, Whaley Sweet, boasts a wide variety of different cookies, including movie and holiday-themed choices.
“We just had Thanksgiving, and I had quite a few orders,” he said. “For the holidays coming up, I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty busy.”
This year, he is cutting back on the decorated cookies to make sure he has time to use his skill to make gifts for family and friends.
“If I’m only making for customers, I don’t have the time to make for people who are closest to me,” Whaley said. “In the past, I regretted not having that time and making that time for myself to do that.”
That does not mean he is slowing down, however. He has plans to do much more in the future.
“Now that things are opening up more and businesses are opening, I can start doing more pop-ups around Kansas City and hopefully more classes, maybe for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day or Easter, like I got done in the past,” he said.
Whaley has returned to Junction City in years past, where his parents still live, to teach some of these cookie decorating classes. This allows himself to practice, but also share what he knows with the people of the city he came from.
Whaley is self-taught and gained much of his training from YouTube videos, but his confidence grew over time with satisfied customers. This drove him to improve. Then he received positive reviews from the celebrity judges on the Christmas Cookie Challenge. His advice for anyone trying to make or bake something is to keep learning and getting better.
“Constantly try and grow and, you know, try and be better. Maybe not necessarily the best, but to just be better than you were the day before,” he said.
Perhaps it is this work ethic which earned him an invitation to compete on the Challenge for a second time this past November. His Chili-Spiced Pecan Shortbread did not make him the winner, but still received very positive reviews.
Both cookies featured on his two television appearances can be ordered online for Christmas through his bakery, Whaley Sweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.