Abilene - The next monthly virtual Lunch & Learn program will be Thursday, July 22 at noon central time.
Our guest speaker this month is Jim Remar with the Cosmophere. As we mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Remar will discuss the creation of NASA. Eisenhower's role in NASA and the early days of the Space Race is often overlooked. Learn about the instrumental role that the Eisenhower administration played in creating NASA and getting the U.S. off of the ground in the early stages of the Space Race.
Remar is a recognized expert in the areas of museum administration, strategic planning and space artifact preservation and exhibition. Initially he joined the Cosmosphere as curator in 2000 and currently serves as the President/CEO. Remar has an extensive background in providing consultation expertise to a number of history and space museums as well as organizations.
JOIN US ONLINE!
Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/mmv-hdpd-jpt
Phone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: 550 357 698 9817#)
[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]
The 2021 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
About the Eisenhower Presidential Library
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible in part through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
