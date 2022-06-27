Junction City has several options for local residents to get healthy, lose weight, stay active or simply to find a place to connect with people over an activity they enjoy.
For those who find themselves in tune with Freddie Mercury and the other members of Queen, Spin On Fitness studio has the place to ‘ride your bicycle.’ The studio has been in the area for more than a year and is run by owner Elizabeth Wert.
Wert said she actually hated her first spin class.
“The next class, years later … had a great vibe, instructor and I loved it,” she said.
It was this class that helped her to realize that something was missing in life.
After her husband’s military retirement in the area, Wert decided that Junction City needed to have a spin studio that offered cycling classes. Stating “Ya gotta take risks,” Wert quit her job to open the studio. It is this passion that instructors bring to each class, she said.
Wert has allowed for the studio to grow over the last year, offering several timeframes for spin classes, slow flow and hot yoga and a HIIT program. The classes vary in length from 30 mins, 45 mins and 60 mins. She said each instructor brings a different aspect of motivation to the classes with a special flair for music and activity.
Wert said her goal is to reach “people who want to challenge themselves and be in a community and push themselves.” Recently, she announced that the studio will be exploring more options geared towards the younger crowd. She has received her certification to begin the “Kids Fit” program. There will be a different focus each week (strength, core, upper body, lower body and balance). The six-week program will be comprised of half-hour-long classes on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The other program is the first of its kind offered in the area. Terra Reich will offer a Little Flower Yoga curriculum in the studio, called “Hopeful Minds.” The program is geared towards 1st – 5th graders and focuses on five elements (breath, focus, move, connect and relax).
“Today’s youth face tremendous pressure to achieve within a world that is often overwhelming,” Reich said. “The tools of yoga and mindfulness offer proven methods of managing physical, mental and emotional stress.”
Check out the Spin On Fitness Facebook page or the website www.spinonfitnessstudio.com.
For those who prefer workouts that focus on strength, muscular endurance and cater to all fitness levels, Cross Fit Junction City offers members 24-hour access to the facility along with set classes throughout the day, led by coaches. Christina Spencer, Cross Fit coach and co-owner, said “modifications are made as needed for age, medical issues (such as arthritis), pregnancy or physical limitation.”
She said people from ages 65+ to 5 years old can work on different plans in order to keep themselves healthy and mobile. The “No Sweat Intro” focuses on goals, health history, mobility test and any limitations. A workout plan is then created to work toward the group classes. Personal training options are available. The gym also offers a free drop-in on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to give a sample of Cross Fit workouts. Junction City Cross Fit is located at 1017 Washington St. and can be found at www.junctioncitycrossfit.com.
Mixxed Fit has a great program for those who enjoy dancing. Tanya Thurn, the instructor for the area has had her certification since 2018. She explains that Mixxed Fit is a people-inspired dance and fitness program with bootcamp movements and body-fit toning.
She pairs upbeat music and a routine that does not require weights or other equipment. Occasionally Mixxed Fit has special themed events. Most classes are held at “The Upper Deck” 1008 W. 6th St. above the Goodwill store three times a week for an hour. All fitness levels are welcomed to attend. Thurn said children are welcome to accompany adults to the class.
“The kids typically end up joining in and dancing with us,” she said. “It’s really fun to see them learn the routine.”
The group is on Facebook under “785MixxedFit.” The first class is free of charge.
There are several options at 12th Street Community Center for fitness classes, ranging from yoga, Zumba and a class called Stay In Motion (S.I.M.) that focuses on those new to working out, recovering from a surgery or older individuals who would like a lower impact workout that includes stretching and movement. Classes can be found on their Facebook page or on the city’s website www.junctioncity-ks.gov under “Recreational Opportunities.”.
Those who are looking for a traditional setting can check out Planet Fitness at 435 E. Chestnut St., Geary Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at 104 S. Washington St. and Junction City Athletic Training Center at 935 E. 4th St. Each offers exercise equipment and various workout programs to suit individual needs.
