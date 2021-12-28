Junction City Arts Council has finished arranging two new art shows into the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
The Upper Level Gallery contains paintings by Raeford Lewis, of Manhattan. The Lower Level Gallery is displaying paintings by Becca Fisk, of Junction City.
Lewis, of St. Paul, Nebraska, earned his bachelor and master degrees in Art at Kearney State College, and then taught art at the college level. Later he worked for the U.S. government in South Korea and at Fort Riley, Kansas.
“We’re part of nature. I think man uses nature as inspiration to get ideas and to study shapes, colors and responses,” Lewis said, “but I think nature has to have man’s presence to make it art.”
Lewis’ paintings may seem abstract, but they are actually objective, using symbols to goad the viewer to new thinking.
“I like to have viewers who can use their own mind, their own thought processes,” he said. “I think it gives more latitude to my paintings.”
Fisk is a self-taught painter, based in Junction City. She is originally from McMinnville, Tennessee. She has been painting for about three years and works mainly in acrylics. She enjoys creating abstracts or landscapes. She said art allows her to be creative and inspire others.
“I love seeing others enjoy my paintings,” she said. “They will be left here and tell a story of my life when I am gone.”
She said her children are her biggest fans, and the support of her family helps her to move forward in her art.
Both Lewis and Fisk will have their work exhibited at C. L. Hoover Opera House until the end of February. The Junction City Arts Council invites people to visit the Opera House and enjoy the local artwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.