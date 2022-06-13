In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared more than 3 million enslaved people living in the Confederate states to be free.
It took more than two years for the news to reach enslaved African Americans living in Texas. On June 19, 1865, Texas residents learned about the news and immediately began celebrating with prayer, song, dance and feasting.
In Junction City, community members celebrated Juneteenth with prayer, music acts, dancing in the park and enough food vendors to have a feast. The holiday weekend was kicked off with a special showing of “This is Love,” a film by Shawn Rhodes.
There was also a question and answer section with Robert “Butter Bea” inspector 12 Love. This showing was funded by the Black History Trail of County. About 30 people attended the movie.
The main event was held Saturday at Heritage Park. The celebration started with “Abraham Lincoln” reading the Emancipation Proclamation. Later, one could see the man dressed as President Lincoln walking around the celebration.
The 27th Juneteenth Festival had many food vendors with different types of food. There was singing and dancing in the park. The stage in the middle of the park always had entertainment throughout the event. Whether it was listening to the Rapping Psalmist, BSR Music, or Real Buzziness or watching the Marching Cobra, the festival goers had world-class entertainment throughout the entire day.
Children at the festival had the option of going to the kid’s zone. More than half of Heritage Park had fun activities for children. There was a shaded area for younger children to play in a closed-off area, a bubble area, and a scavenger hunt that was given out by the Black History Trail of Geary County.
The Black History Trail of Geary County had a large booth in the middle of the park, which educated people who came to the event about the Emancipation Proclamation. Those at the booth also talked about Black History in Junction City, which will eventually be on the Black History Trail – a project the organization is working on.
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association members said they worked hard to make sure that the festival is fun and educational.
“Things are really crazy in the world, and the inequality that is happening throughout the country is not okay. This event helps the community be a part of the change and help educate about this amazing holiday,” Anissa Beasinger, secretary for the committee, said.
President Chair, Valeria Guy, said the Juneteenth Festival in Junction City is only growing bigger. She said next year the festival will be larger, and the festival committee is already looking for more volunteers for next year’s event.
