The month of love has arrived, and Junction City has plenty of events coming up this month for Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner. Many of these events feature a fun activity and help to raise money for organizations in the area.
Vintage Valentine
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will host a class by Sheridan VanSickle, owner of SV Custom Hand Lettering and Shutterbug by Sheridan, who will teach the basics of hand lettering though the art of creating a vintage Valentine card.
The class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12 at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City. Those who attend the class will learn the tools to hand letter, learn how VanSickle got started, practice the alphabet in hand lettering and take home a finished Valentine card to give to a loved one.
Registration is required to attend. People can register by calling 785-238-4311.
Jazz at the Junction
Michael T. Brown and Friends will give a jazz performance at the C.L Hoover Opera House in Junction City on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets to this Valentine’s jazz event will cost $10 at the door. The evening will feature live entertainment of jazz, rhythm and blues for area couples or anyone else who wants to enjoy the evening.
Space is limited so attendees should arrive early. The doors open at 6 p.m.
Sheila Markley, development director of the opera house, said the event will include a lovely atmosphere with Valentine’s decoration, special treats, giveaways and audience activities.
Valentine’s Day Jars
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is hosting a I Heart Literacy fundraiser by selling Valentine’s Day Jars that can be ordered before Feb. 9.
People can order three different kinds of jars, each 8 ounces. The first is called Feeling Bubbly and includes a bubble bath mix made of water, liquid soap, glycerin or coconut oil and essential oils. It is $5. The second one is called I Love You S’More Snack Mix. It is $5.50 and includes marshmallows, M&Ms and teddy grahams to snack on. The third one is $6 and is called Sending You Lots of Hugs and Kisses. It is filled with Hugs and Kisses candies.
Payment for the jars will be due when they are picked up at the library at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
Sweetheart Raffle
The St. Tabitha Chapter #75 of Order of the Eastern Star is holding a Sweetheart Raffle this year. In the past, the organization held a dinner, but it’s holding the raffle instead this year to help keep distance because of the pandemic.
Matron Rhoda Wilson said they always had a good turnout to the dinners hosted in the past, so she is hoping to be able to sell all 1,000 raffle tickets before Feb. 12, when the winning ticket will be pulled.
Tickets are open to the public and cost $1. People can buy them by contacting the chapter on Facebook or at the Order of the Eastern Star lodge at 1024 Price St. in Junction City. Half of the funds raised by the raffle will go to the winner and the other half will go into the chapter’s scholarship fund.
The single winner will be announced at the OES meeting at 1024 Price St. on Feb. 12. The meeting is only open to members, but the results will be announced on Facebook and the chapter will reach out to the winner after that date.
Delta Haze Valentines Dance
A Valentine’s Dance will take place at Elks Lodge 1037 at 723 S. Washington St. in Junction City on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. for members.
The dance is only open to individuals and families who are members of the lodge.
The celebration will feature Delta Haze, a band based in Topeka which plays classic rock, blues and country music. Delta Haze has performed at the lodge multiple times this year and are back on the schedule because members really liked their music at past lodge events, House Committee Chair Dawn Guthrie said.
Before the event, members can sign up by Feb. 9 to buy dinner at the event on Feb. 12 for $12. The dinner will be served between 6-7:30 p.m. and includes six jumbo shrimp, a baked potato and a salad.
Delta Haze will play from 7-11 p.m. during the event, and attendees can hop on the dance floor and enjoy their night.
Guthrie said last year, around 75-100 people attended the event, so she hopes for a large turnout this year, as well.
For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page titled, Elks Lodge 1037 Junction City. To learn more about the band, Delta Haze, visit their website at deltahaze.net.
D.S. Sweetheart Run
The Dilbert Sports Sweetheart Run will be on Feb. 13 and will start at Homers Pond on Eisenhower Street in Junction City.
The 10K participants will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K participants will start at 9:30 a.m. The race will be timed, but the route will not be blocked from oncoming traffic. A limited number of vendors will be there to help eliminate gatherings, and the run is limited to 100 participants.
The first-place male or female of each age group will be presented with a medal, and the overall male and female winners for the 5K and the 10K runs will win a trophy and/or cash prize equal to their registration fee. Age groups are men and women 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 or older.
Singles are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Anyone dressed as cupid will receive a special gift bag. Those who complete the 5K run/walk will get a sweetheart box, which will include items to make Valentine’s Day extra special.
The Respect Runners Association college fund is the official beneficiary for the 2022 Sweetheart 5K/10K. This run is partially supporting their scholarship fund.
For more information and to register for the run, go to localraces.com/dilbertsports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.