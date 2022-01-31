After months of rehearsals, Junction City Little Theater will present “Clue: On Stage” at the C.L. Hoover Opera House this weekend and next weekend.
The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 11-12 and will occur at 2 p.m. on both Sundays, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
The comedy play is based on the 1985 movie “Clue,” which was inspired by the Hasbro board game, and surrounds a murder mystery involving the guests of a mansion and its staff. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard are all suspects as they race to find the host’s killer with more people turning up dead along the way.
The JC Little Theater production of “Clue: On Stage” is directed by Andrew Liebau and has 13 cast members and six crew members. The play was originally cast before the pandemic and scheduled to show in 2020, but the show was canceled because of the pandemic. In the fall of 2021, the director re-cast a few of the characters, since previous cast members could not return, and they started rehearsing again.
Liebau said the show has a total of five full sets, a partial set and a projected set, which they just started working with last week. He said the show features a special surprise at the end for the audience to look forward to.
Liebau said he wanted the focus to be on the comical overacting nature of the characters in the show, so the other aspects like the set pieces are minimal.
“I wanted to give everything to the actors and let them really get into the characters and oversell everything as possible, and we do that because the more exaggeration, the funnier it is,” he said. “That in itself is unique, but our actors are really very good.”
Brent Sigman, of Manhattan, plays Wadsworth the butler in the production. He said he enjoys the freedom the director gave him to make the character his own. Sigman has performed in a few shows with the theater and has directed a few shows, as well.
“I was a kid when the movie came out,” he said. “I watched it all the time. When I was at my grandparent’s house or when I had friends over for a movie night, I’d make them watch it, so the movie always held a special place in my heart. When I found out that this version is essentially the movie on stage, I knew it was one I had to come out and audition for.”
Sigman said his favorite aspect of the production is working with everyone in the cast, who are fun to be around and work with. His favorite scene is the surprise at the end of the show.
Multiple cast members said timing their lines right was a challenging aspect of the show to learn, since the show runs at such a fast pace and holds many comedic lines.
Niki Erickson, of Fort Riley, plays Mrs. White. She was originally cast as the motorist, but in the re-casting of the show, she attained her new role. She said the movie is one of her favorite films and she is excited to bring the stage version to the area.
Erickson teaches at Chapman Middle School and said some of her students will be coming to see the show. She said she uses her teacher facial expressions to bring more character to her role.
“I’m a teacher and (the character) has a lot of glare moments, so I definitely like using that ‘teacher glare’ to pull that off really easily,” she said.
This is her third show with JC Little Theater. She said her favorite aspect of the show is how funny it is.
Douglas Bunch, who plays Professor Plum in the play, said he is excited to play a character that is so different from himself. He sits on the board for the theater and said he has done many shows with others in the cast and crew.
“This is the first one I’ve actually had a lead role. Normally I’m ensemble or a supporting character, so this has been a challenge just on the volume of material to go through. It’s definitely very dialogue heavy,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve had this much stage time, so I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited for it.”
He thinks the audience will like the comedy throughout the entire show, but will especially enjoy the surprises at the end of the show.
Tickets to see the show cost $13 for children and $20 for adults. People can get tickets on the opera house website, jcoperahouse.org or by calling the box office at 785-238-3906. People can also buy tickets at the door.
