A total of 14 actors will hit the stage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House Dec. 1-4 to bring Christmas cheer to Junction City with the dramatic comedy, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.”
The show plays at the opera house at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, and starts at 2 p.m. for a matinee performance on Dec. 4. Tickets are available for purchase online at jclittletheater.org.
Set in 1943, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol,” written by Walton Jones, David Wohl and Faye Greenberg, follows the Feddington Players on Christmas Eve as they put on a Christmas radio show at W.O.V. broadcast station in Newark, New Jersey. As they perform a contemporary take on Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol,” the performance takes an unexpected twist, causing the performers to improvise to “save the show.”
Director Diana June, of Junction City, said she knew she wanted to direct a Christmas show, and as she researched different Christmas shows last year, “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” kept coming up. After reading about the show, June loved the idea that it was a radio show within a stage show.
June said she has many favorite moments in the show, and she hopes the audience enjoys it and listens to its message, which revolves around supporting others in difficult times.
“In the end, it’s really about friends becoming family, and regardless of where they’re from or their background or where they grew up or their age or their profession, they take care of each other,” she said. “I really love that about the show because I think it kind of encompasses how I feel about the theater here at JCLT and how I feel about the people who support me while I’m directing.”
June said this is her first time directing a show with an adult cast, and she has enjoyed taking on the challenge. She said directing this show has taught her just how much goes into the director’s role – not just directing the cast, but the other aspects like working with sound technicians and marketing the show.
She said she had the right people guiding her and an amazing cast who “developed their characters beautifully.”
Kevin Shane, of Junction City, plays the role of studio manager Clifton Feddington. He said he likes that the role is similar to himself in age, personality and experiences.
Shane recently played an announcer in JCLT’s recent production of “Guys and Dolls,” and he said the role made him excited to be back in theater after years away from the activity. That’s what encouraged him to audition for the Christmas show. His favorite aspect of the show are the comedic skits.
“I’ve really enjoyed working on the show, and I think we have a great cast,” he said. “Everyone really fits the role that they have.”
Ashley Casey, of Junction City, plays the role of Sally Simpson. She said she was excited to audition for the show when she learned that not only is it Christmas themed but also takes place in the 1940s.
This is Casey’s sixth JCLT production. She said she said she enjoyed playing a character who is untraditional for the time period.
“I like that Sally is a nontraditional girl you see in a musical. She is a tough girl, and that’s been fun to play,” she said. “The most challenging part was finding all the different subtle changes between the kids Sally plays back to back. I kind of thought about kids at different ages and how their minds would work and their voices would be and made it different enough that people can tell the difference.”
Casey’s favorite part of the show is the unexpected turn the radio drama takes when the characters have to start improvising.
“You think it’s just going to be a Christmas Carol and then there’s a huge curve ball,” she said. “Because it’s not a well-known show, nobody’s going to expect that.”
Casey said she hopes the show reminds people of how fleeting time with family can be and just how important it is to focus on those you truly care about, whether they are actual family or chosen family.
Kaiya Avina, of Fort Riley, played Esther Pirnie, the “technical wizard” of the radio studio. She said this is her first JCLT performance, and she was happy that everyone in the theater welcomed her with open arms.
“Coming in and having us all embrace each other in the way that we have, and having so much fun with it, it put all of the anxieties to rest,” she said. “I hadn’t done theater in a while, and this was a really good step back into the world.”
Avina said one of the aspects of her character she likes the most is how physically active Esther is on stage. She said she has to convey her character with actions and body language much more than characters she has played in the past.
Avina said she also appreciates the message behind the show and hopes the audience will too.
“You don’t have to be related to somebody to feel their emotions with them and to love them and to want to be around them, even if they drive you crazy sometimes,” she said. “That concept of chosen family and still loving each other is something that will really shine through this show.”
