A total of 14 actors will hit the stage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House Dec. 1-4 to bring Christmas cheer to Junction City with the dramatic comedy, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.”

The show plays at the opera house at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, and starts at 2 p.m. for a matinee performance on Dec. 4. Tickets are available for purchase online at jclittletheater.org.