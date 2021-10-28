Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.