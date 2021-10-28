After months of rehearsal, a canceled spring performance and the recasting of a few characters, Junction City Little Theater is ready to bring “Mamma Mia!” to the stage.
The show will be performed at the C. L. Hoover Opera House at 135 W. Seventh St. in Junction City, on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting jclittletheater.org/2019-2020-season.
The show, which is its second of the season, was initially scheduled for the spring of 2020, when the pandemic caused the theater to cancel its performance. The cast came back together for rehearsals in September this year, and they had to recast parts because of schedules and cast members who moved away from the area. One set piece was created 18 months ago and wrapped up to keep it safe while it was not being used.
The show has 24 cast members, all adults, and 21 crew members. With 26 songs and 14 dance numbers, music director Mary Stahl said the show involved a lot of work, and the actors have had plenty of time to memorize. The show also includes two keyboards, a bass player and a drummer, who will all be visible and part of the show.
Director Ellie Dillon said she is hopeful that the show will sell out, as it is a great opportunity for people to take a break from everything going on in their lives.
“'Mamma Mia!' was the first production open after 9/11 on Broadway, so I equate it to a really good feel-good show after COVID and 2020,” Dillon said. “I want people to come in and immerse themselves in the fictitious island of Kalokairi and get away from what’s going on in the world and stand up and sing and dance and laugh and cry, and we’ve got some amazing cast members who will definitely bring them to do that.”
Hannah Emery of Manhattan plays the main part of Sophie Sheridan, a role she knows well from watching the movie from a young age. Now 20 years old, Emery is the same age as the character and said she shares many other similarities with her.
“‘Mamma Mia!’ is one of my favorite movies and favorite shows, so it’s been really fun to step into a character that I’ve almost based myself around a little bit,” she said. “I’m used to playing characters who aren’t very similar to me.”
Emery said she is excited to bring to life the songs, many of which she already had memorized before her audition. She said she believes the audience will relate to many aspects of the show.
“There are very human emotions in all of the different characters — like the arguments that Sophie and Sky have and the arguments that Donna has with all the different dads — they are very human things that lots of people have experience about.”
Brent Weaver of Manhattan plays the role of Sky Rymand, Sophie's fiancé. “Mamma Mia!” is Weaver’s second show at the theater. He appeared in “Cinderella” in August. He said he enjoys playing a supporting role that brings so much to the show.
“I think he helps us see the conflict that the main character, Sophie, faces through their relationship and how it plays out,” he said. “There is really something for everyone in this show. There is romance, powerful friendships, a lot of comedy and a lot of heart. So I think what’s cool is that no matter who comes and sees the show, there is something that they will be interested in.”
Dillon said the production has a lot of cast members who haven’t done a show at the theater before, and for some, “Mamma Mia!” is their first-ever show.
Shawn Ryan of Junction City, who is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary, plays Bill Anderson, one of Sophie’s possible fathers. He enjoys the comedic nature of his character. Ryan said he auditioned because the story is a favorite of his daughter.
“My daughter always sings ‘Mamma Mia,’ and I’d never watched the movie until after I tried out and got the part,” he said. “I like the music a lot.”
To learn more or buy tickets, visit jclittletheater.org/2019-2020-season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.