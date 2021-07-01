Brad Carlton has interacted with a lot of customers at the Geary County Food Pantry since he started volunteering there in 2015, but sometimes they stand out.
He still remembers the grandmother who came to the pantry requesting help for herself and her two grandchildren.
Carlton and his fellow volunteers packed what he considered a typical box for a family of three — about 70 to 80 pounds of food.
When the woman saw the box of food, she burst into tears.
Carlton asked her what was wrong.
Nothing was wrong — she was just overwhelmed with gratitude. She hadn’t expected such a large box of food, Carlton said. The woman told him the children hadn’t had breakfast that morning, because there hadn’t been any food in the house.
“She was expecting to get food for a meal or two,” he said. “We gave her 70 pounds of meat, produce, milk, eggs, pasta, canned goods."
These experiences and the knowledge that he is making a difference are why Carlton continues to serve his community through the food pantry.
Carlton started at the pantry after his retirement from Fort Riley because he wanted to serve the community. Helping distribute food to those in need seemed like a good cause where he could “really make an impact on people’s lives” Carlton said.
“It’s a sense of giving back to the community,” he said. “I’m approaching 70 myself. I realize that in 10 or 15 or 20 years, I won’t be able to do this anymore. And i’ll be sitting in my room, watching Vana White on the Wheel of Fortune, thinking ‘you know, I should have done a few things that I didn’t get done.’ So I’m trying to do some things now … But I’ve got disposable time right now and it gives me a sense of doing something bigger than myself."
The job itself relatively easy, low-stress and straightforward, Carlton said.
And it’s important to help take care of his community, he said.
“It’s just something bigger than yourself,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to go to bed at night and know that you did something for somebody. And it’s cool — the clients are cool, too, because these people are struggling — I mean, obviously they’re struggling or they wouldn’t be there. But they’re figuring out how to make it work. They obviously have a fixed income and they’ve got family to feed and they’re using whatever programs they can to take care of their family.”
Carlton said this inspires him to take care of his own family.
Carlton has praise for all people who volunteer in his community — from those who help out at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Center and who deliver Meals on Wheels food to people who work with youth sports teams and everything in between.
Volunteering is, to Carlton, a real-life application of the starfish parable — a story that’s near and dear to his heart.
“A guy takes his family out on the beach and there’s tens of thousands of starfish that are stranded on the beach,” he said. “The tide went out and they were left on the beach and when the sun comes up they’re all going to die. And there’s a lady out there with a bucket and she’s putting the starfish in the bucket, walking them out to the ocean and putting the starfish in and doing it over and over again. And this guy looks at her and says, 'there’s tens of thousands of starfish. There’s no way you’re going to make a dent in all these starfish. Most of these starfish are going to die as soon as the sun comes up because they can’t travel on sand.' And she looks at her bucket and says, ‘well, it makes a difference to the ones that are in this bucket right now.’ And so people that do community service, they kind of use that starfish parable to put things in perspective. You can only touch the people you can touch … You can’t save all the starfish, but you can make a huge difference in the starfish that are in your bucket, that you can influence. It just depends on if you want to make the attempt or not."
The community’s hungry are Carlton’s starfish.
He believes he — and these other volunteers — make an important difference in the Junction City community. Last month, the food pantry fed more than 400 people in 171 households.
“We’re certainly putting a dent in those 171 households that we serviced last month,” he said.
Carlton’s job at the pantry is picking up food from local grocery stores who have chosen to donate it and then delivering the donations back to the pantry.
“It doesn’t really take up that much of your day,” he said. “It’s very predicable. There’s no drama. Sometimes we’ll get more food than we expected and have to make two trips. The only stress I’ve ever had was when we — there was a time three years ago — we were running really low on donations. We didn’t have much money to buy food and the cupboards were getting bare and there were a couple distribution days we actually had to actually ask people to come back the next week because we weren’t able to give them what we felt was a reasonable amount of food.”
Days such as those — where donations have been scarce and shelves barren — have become fewer and farther between, Carlton said.
“We’ve got businesses that go out of their way to donate stuff that they could sell,” he said.
He said he enjoys working with food pantry leadership — such as Board President Margaret Kilpatrick and Manager Debbie Johns — and his fellow volunteers.
Carlton said the food pantry is always looking for someone to help pick up donations and to help distribute food. The food pantry needs people with cool tempers, patience and empathy for those who are struggling, he said.
“In a sense, we’re all struggling with whatever challenges we have in our life,” Carlton said. “Whether its health or finances or kids that don’t call you or whatever. You’ve got to understand that these people sometimes have a different set of problems than you have. So volunteers have got to have a heart — a giving heart, I guess.”
While burnout is common in people who volunteer, Carlton has never come close to growing tired of helping out.
“Physically, it probably tests your endurance a little bit but emotionally — other than your heart goes out to some of these people,” he said, it does not.
