Last year, Rachel Forbus, 30, of Junction City, was a mother without many health concerns. She worked a full-time job and brought her children to their busy activities each week. Little did she know that just one year later, she would be fighting stage four cancer.
In fact, Forbus spent the whole year without that knowledge, because when she began seeking help for pain in her left hip, doctors attributed the symptoms to her weight.
“I couldn’t lift my left leg, and it was weird … like it was locked. I started having to manually lift my leg to do things,” she said. “They would give me a muscle relaxer and a shot of Toradol or something like that and send me on my way. And I did this every month, pretty much, for the last year.”
Forbus had never experienced health issues due to her weight, so she thought it was strange that her weight would be causing the sudden and excruciating pain in her hip, as well as especially painful menstrual cramps and other symptoms. Forbus said she started researching the possibility of other diseases and disorders that could be causing the symptoms.
Then the pain in her leg got worse, and she could not even walk without assistance from crutches. Before, there would be days when the pain was more mild, but now, the pain prevented her from moving it much at all.
After going to the Geary Community Hospital Emergency Room, Dr. Jason Butler saw her there and had her leg x-rayed after she explained why she was there. She said he told her something definitely looked wrong and that she needed to follow up with her doctor as soon as possible.
On March 11, she had two MRI scans and a CT scan, which revealed that her hip was fractured without trauma. She was transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital, where oncologists discovered she had high grade large B-cell germinal non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control.
Not only does she have this cancer in her hip, but in both of her upper shoulders, her left knee and her left shin. In addition, she has cancer spots all over her liver and a spot on her chest wall.
“I just kept thinking, ‘this isn’t happening. I didn’t go from being 30 years old and a mom with a job and kids in karate and dance and having hip pain to having cancer, like that doesn’t happen.’ And I just cried,” she said.
Forbus talked with her oldest son, 13-year-old Dominic, but has not told her other three children, ages 8, 7 and 3 about it, yet. She said it was difficult to tell Dominic, because she didn’t have any answers for him.
Desiree Granstra, a close friend of Forbus, got to work to help set up methods of getting her friend and her family what they need during a time when Forbus could not work. She created a GoFundMe page and a Meal Train to bring in donations and meals for the family.
While Forbus’s husband is busy bringing the children to appointments and keeping life as normal as possible for them, the meals and donations going toward home bills take a few concerns off the family’s plate.
“It’s just one less thing I have to worry about while I’m in the hospital, because I’m not thinking about myself when I’m in the hospital. I’m thinking about my kids,” she said. “I’m thinking about my family and how I’m not there to take care of them.”
Forbus’s fractured hip is replaced and healed. This week, she starts Chemotherapy. Although she knew she would be starting treatment after her hip was healed, she said hearing it over the phone seemed to make the situation all the more real to her.
As she starts her fight against cancer, Forbus said she is very thankful to the people in her community who have already been of great help to her family, including the Elite Academy of Martial Arts, where some of her children train. She said families who go there, as well as the owners, have been helpful in keeping life normal for her children and supporting her with fundraisers.
Those who wish to donate to help Forbus and her family can do so through her GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/830d015d. People can sign up to bring meals to her and her family though Food Train at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/oqrerd.
