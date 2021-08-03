Mary Snipes caught COVID-19 in December 2020. The otherwise healthy 52-year-old woman was hospitalized for two weeks with COVID-19 and severe pneumonia in both lungs.
She nearly died of the virus after being hospitalized around Christmas last year. Snipes still recalls being in the hospital, surrounded by nurses and doctors in full PPE. They asked questions that terrified her.
“They were asking questions about ‘should we resuscitate?’ and I’m in there crying, ‘why (are) you asking me these questions?’”
Snipes was utterly alone during this time — her husband and children were unable to be present.
When she was able, she Facetimed with her family, but they could not be in the room with her.
She was never on a ventilator, but it was a near thing. When Snipes returned home, she had to be on oxygen.
Snipes survived the virus, but now suffers from what’s called “long covid — ” she has debilitating symptoms of the virus to this day.
Her remaining symptoms are severe, including joint pain, dizziness, headaches, a cough that won’t go away and persistent breathing problems.
“I’ve never felt this kind of way before,” Snipes said.
She had been in good health prior to her bout with the virus but now walks with a cane due to the condition her illness left her in.
“Covid took some many lives,” she said. “If someone thinks it isn’t real, they need to think about how many lives were taken. Just like gun violence.”
Snipes lost her son, Felix, to a shooting in August 2018 and has campaigned against gun violence ever since.
She compares the death toll of gun violence with the high death toll COVID-19 has taken in the United States — more than 600,000 people have been killed by the virus in the United States alone since the pandemic arrived in the States in early 2020.
“There’s an issue there somewhere,” she said. “That’s real. I mean, we’re not just going to have 615,000 lives that died because of whatever. When it’s that big of a number, something’s wrong. And we still have individuals dying today.”
Healthcare workers are at extreme risk from the virus, Snipes said. She has known people who have lost their healthcare worker friends and relatives to the virus. Children can contract the virus as well. Snipes worries for her youngest son for this reason.
“My concern is the younger kids that are unable to get vaccinated,” Snipes said. “I’m scared for our son when he goes to school.”
Snipes cannot have the vaccine herself at this time, doctors have told her, because of her current condition — her system is too weak. She is afraid of contracting the virus again, especially as the delta variant continues to spread rapidly in Geary County.
“I’m telling you, this is terrible,” she said. “I am scared to go around individuals.”
She worries she will catch the virus a second time from someone who has not been vaccinated.
“You don’t know who has the vaccine,” she said. “You don’t know. No one is going to tell you, ‘oh, yes, I got it,’ ‘no, I don’t have it.’”
Also concerning are breakthrough cases of delta. A person who has had the vaccine may still be able to carry delta covid with few or no symptoms. The vaccines do protect against the virus and lessen its symptoms if caught, but vaccinated people can spread it.
Still, people are hesitant.
Snipes herself was once one of them.
“I know there’s a lot of individuals that are scared to get vaccinated,” she said. “You can’t make anyone get vaccinated. And I — when they were first talking about the vaccine and how long it took to be (researched), how long it took to make and all of that — I was like, ‘uh-uh, nobody’s going to give me a vaccine, nope, nope’ and now I can’t wait to get it.”
Snipes hopes people will take precautions to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. Snipes herself is proactive about keeping herself and others safe.
“I can’t speak for everybody,” she said. “I know when I go out, I’m covered. I’ve got a mask on, I’ve got my hand sanitizer.”
Snipes does not go out often these days, but sometimes she has no other choice. She has doctors appointments — she has spent countless hours in doctors’ offices since she caught the virus, more than ever before.
Snipes hopes others don’t go through what she has gone through — or worse.
She wishes she could be more active — that she could honor people who have had their lives touched by COVID-19 the way she has her son Felix. There will be a march in Brooklyn in August that Snipes wishes she could attend, but because of her poor health she won’t be able to go.
She does believe things will improve.
“Everybody’s learning from covid long-haulers,” Snipes said. “They can’t learn from individuals who’s lives have been taken but they are learning from individuals that are having issues after covid … Sometimes I feel like I’m a lab rat, an experiment. Because again, not very many individuals know. Doctors are learning.”
It concerns Snipes the way in which many people have refused to learn, choosing not to listen to people who have been through the virus and who prefer to dismiss the virus as no big deal.
Snipes has seen a lot of good in the community, despite high levels of vaccine hesitancy.
“We do have individuals still think about the safety of our community regardless of what someone’s views may be,” Snipes said, referencing positive responses to her anti-gun violence activism that are still visible today. “My thing is, I don’t care if you’re a republican, if you’re independent, what color your skin (is) — it doesn’t matter to me all about that. I always look at the individual and a lot of us don’t do that.”
Snipes said she does not believe the virus is going away anytime soon anymore than diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, she said.
“I feel that covid is not going anywhere and lives will continue to change as with senseless acts of violence, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and (other tragedies),” she said. “Each one can change an individual’s life forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.