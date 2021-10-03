I want to encourage you today to believe God. Every promise He has made to you in His Word, just believe it and hold on to it. Stay with the Word of God regardless of who opposes it. When you read it, believe what it says and act on it quickly. Oftentimes the devil tries to get you to doubt what God has said and may even use others to oppose you; but God’s Word is truth, so don’t allow anyone to cause you to doubt what God has already spoken in His Word. Continue to trust Him and stand on His promises, and you will see His hand in your circumstances.
Do you realize that one of the greatest weapons available to you is your mouth? It can also be the cause of your greatest defeat or downfall. When you say things contrary to what the Word of God says, or if you constantly speak negative words of defeat and failure, you cut yourself short of God’s goodness. There is power in the words you speak. They can produce life to your circumstances, but they can also produce death. You can even cut yourself with your own sword if you don’t know how to properly handle or use it. The Bible says that the Word of God is like a double-edged sword (Hebrews 4:12). It’s quick and powerful, and part of the arsenal of God according to Ephesians 6:13-17. One thing the enemy cannot do is fight against the power of the Word, which is why he fights so hard against you reading the Bible. It’s no coincidence when you can’t seem to stay awake for more than five minutes reading the Word of God; yet, you are able to stay awake at the movies for 2-3 hours, or sit up and watch television for hours at a time.
The Bibles says in Proverbs 3:5-7 (NLT) to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take.” It’s time to make God first. You won’t always understand everything that happens around you, so stop trying; just keep trusting God even when you don’t quite understand. Never lose that reverential fear of God by making Him common, as many have done in these last days; taking Him for granted. Don’t look at how things appear around you or allow yourself to cross boundaries as some have, just because it looks like people are getting by with unjust things. God is faithful to His Word and He will visit the unjust. You just keep walking in love and forgiveness.
It’s time to walk in faith and obedience, and just believe God. It’s time to go back to your first love. Go back and remember who believed in you and saved you and brought you back when you thought all hope was lost. Sometimes we can get so complacent and used to something that we miss God’s hand in it; but I encourage you to keep the fear of God and never walk contrary to His Word. Psalm 119:109 (NLT) states, “My life constantly hangs in the balance, but I will not stop obeying Your instructions.”
Because wickedness runs rampant, the hearts and love of many are waxing cold. (see Matthew 24:12) Even the church today is full of many who hate one another; but understand this… there are consequences to the choices we make, and we must learn to forgive. Regardless of what someone did to you, forgive them; even if you must cut them off. It’s a choice – so stop babysitting your feelings and choose to forgive everyone. If you are going to do things God’s way, you can’t worry about your feelings. Quickly get over things, and even forgive yourself. We’ve all gone through things and made mistakes, but God did not give up on us. Walk in the fear of God and love people, even when they do you wrong. I’m not saying it’s easy, but it is possible with God’s help.
God wants the church to clean up her act. Habits must be broken; religious habits as well so we can see the supernatural power of God. We are only steps away from one of the greatest experiences of all times in the church if we just trust and obey God. The key to our victory and breakthrough is believing in the God we serve. “…If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.” (Mark 9:23) Stand on this scripture today and put your faith to work so you can see transformation in your life this new year. You can do it. JUST BELIEVE GOD.
