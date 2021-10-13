McCain Auditorium will host a free show and open house Nov. 7 for members of the community and students to celebrate the recent renovation and expansion of the McCain Auditorium lobby at Kansas State University.
The show features BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, a Grammy Award-winning Cajun band on their farewell tour “One Last Time – Au Revoir!” They perform at the building at 7 p.m., and afterward patrons can enjoy refreshments as they explore the newly renovated building to see what changes have taken place.
Todd Holmberg, director of McCain Auditorium, said the plan to renovate the lobby of the building began in 2013 as part of the university’s strategic plan for 2025. After eight years of fundraising, that plan has finally come to fruition.
The construction took place over the past year and cost a total of $6.4 million, all raised through private donations. Some of the renovations that took place include an expanded lobby, additional restrooms, extended box office, expanded administration suite, the addition of a multi-purpose room and an outdoor space for events.
The McCain Auditorium is primarily used to hold the McCain Performance Series and is utilized by the department of music, theatre and dance at the school. In addition, the space is used for community driven events and recitals. With so much foot-traffic in the space, Holmberg said they planned the lobby expansion to open the space up and allow for more activities and events.
“The lobby was very very small, and it did not allow for McCain to have full interactions with its patrons. We didn’t have a space to do engagement activities with patrons or K-State students,” Holmberg said. “The newly expanded lobby allows us a lot of opportunities to do all different kinds of engagement activities with our patrons or with the community.”
Holmberg said they have received great feedback from students and community members who said they are impressed with the expanded spaces and commented on how much they were needed.
“They are hopeful in all the new opportunities that this space will provide for us,” he said. “The support has been immense.”
The performance by BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet and the open house afterward is free for anyone to attend, and the show is appropriate for all ages, so families are welcome. Due to the temporary face mask requirement mandated by the university, all attendees must wear masks in the building.
Adults and children must have tickets to attend, which can be reserved by calling the box office at 785-532-6428 or stopping by the building during their business hours on Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. People must pick up their reserved tickets or order tickets at least 15 minutes before showtime.
