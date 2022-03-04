There are many places for Kansans to venture to as the weather starts to warm up for spring. The book “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die,” by Roxie Yonkey, holds a list of 100 places and adventures for people to experience in the state.
Spring migration season is the best time to visit No. 53 in the book, which is Cheyenne Bottoms near Great Bend. Birds from all over the Americas rest at the vast wetlands on their way to their summer destinations. Some of the birds at Cheyenne Bottoms have been tracked from Tierra del Fuego.
After communing with the birds, people can visit Great Bend and buy Kansas products at Heart of Kansas and Miss Pretty Pickles downtown. The book of adventures may be found among the store’s treasures. Visitors can buy a game at No. 98 MindSculpt Games. For those who have done extreme spring cleaning, Miller’s of Claflin, No. 99, will deliver some new furniture for free.
For the best view of No. 55, the Arikaree Breaks, visit during the spring when the prairie grasses are green and the wildflowers are blooming. Look for a vast variety of sagebrush bushes and clumps of white-flowered yucca plants. A bison herd may be there as well. Before going, adventurers should fill up their gas tanks and ask about road conditions. Almost all of the Arikaree Breaks’ tour route is on gravel roads, and some can be impassible when wet.
More bison and wildflowers inhabit the prairie at No. 61, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge near McPherson. Reserve a tram ride on weekends and watch the refuge’s tour calendar for special events. Events include May 21’s Baby Bison Spectacular. Visit the McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation building.
The three counties at the state’s southeast corner, Crawford, Bourbon and Cherokee, are hosting the Big Kansas Road Trip (BKRT) from May 5-8. Sample the fried chicken at Pittsburg’s fried chicken dynasty, No. 8, in Crawford County. Learn the stories of unsung heroes at No. 84, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Bourbon County.
Cherokee County hosts No. 69, Big Brutus, and No. 49, the 13 miles of Kansas Route 66. Yonkey has scheduled book signings in the BKRT counties.
In Lindsborg, thrill to No. 30, the annual Messiah performances on Palm Sunday and Easter, plus St. Matthew’s Passion on Good Friday. During the Easter season, also enjoy the city’s Messiah Festival of the Arts. Shop for Easter gifts in No. 86, Downtown Lindsborg. At the Small World Gallery, buy an autographed copy of the book.
Start your trip down the Kansas River Water Trail after the spring floods are past. Novices can paddle about 10 miles a day. Progress averages about 3 miles per hour. When the river is low enough, picnic on the exposed sand bars. The river runs from Junction City to Kansas City.
Those who paddle through Lecompton can refresh themselves at Aunt Netter’s Café, one of the restaurants in the Kansas Pie Pantheon. While in No. 76, Lecompton, learn how events there helped spawn the American Civil War at the Kansas Territorial Museum.
Yonkey is continually adding to her book signing tour. Check the updated schedule at RoxieontheRoad.com/Signings.
