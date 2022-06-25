The Kansas Notable List for 2022 has been released, and boy am I excited to share more info with you! The Kansas Notable Books List is the annual recognition of outstanding titles either written by Kansans or about a Kansas related topic. The Kansas Notable Book List highlights our lively contemporary writing community and encourages readers to enjoy some of the best writing of the authors among us.
A committee of academics, librarians and authors of previous Notable Books identifies quality titles from among those published the previous year, and the State Librarian makes the selection for the final List.
Kansas Notable Books is a project of the Kansas Center for the Book, a program of the State Library. Throughout the award year, the State Library promotes and encourages the promotion of all the titles on that year’s list at literary events and among librarians and booksellers. This year’s list of Kansas Notable Books continues the tradition of celebrating the rich stories and culture of Kansas.
“The 2022 Kansas Notable Books list recognizes 15 books written by Kansans or about Kansas,” said Ray Walling, Acting State Librarian in an official announcement. “Through their work, the authors take readers on a journey through the wetlands of the Cheyenne Bottoms to the baseball fields of the Kansas City Monarchs. Readers can be transported back in time to the 1887 election in Argonia or to the epic battle of twin sisters enabled with superpowers facing a sinister force. This year’s titles include something for everyone. I hope all Kansans will visit their local public library to check out these wonderful titles.”
The Kansas Notable Books list features 15 books, published during the previous calendar year, which are about or set in Kansas, or written by a Kansas author. In the past, there have even been books on the list about the famous Pizza Hut story – did you know that Pizza Hut started in Kansas? Delicious and interesting! This year’s selection committee includes representatives of public, university and school libraries, teachers, academics and writers. Kansas Notable Books authors will be awarded their medals at the Kansas Book Festival on Sept. 24 at Washburn University. The public is invited.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be adding Kansas Notables to their collection soon. I’d love to share with you the ones that stand out for me, although all 15 sound pretty great!
“Words Is a Powerful Thing: Twenty Years of Teaching Creative Writing at Douglas County Jail,” by Brian Daldorph is at the top of my list. This book brings into the light the works of fifty talented inmate writers whose work deserves attention. Their poetry speaks of “what really matters” to all of us and gives the reader sustained insight into the role that creativity plays in aiding survival and bringing positive change for inmates, and, in turn, for all of us.
“The Greatest Thing: A Story About Buck O’Neil,” by Kristy Nerstheimer and illustrated by Christian Paniagua is the perfect children’s book to learn more about Buck O’Neil. Join Buck O’Neil through this first-person narrative from his childhood dreams to the famous Field of Legends. Follow him on his journey from backyard games with rag balls, to playing baseball with the Kansas City Monarchs, to becoming the first Black coach in the major leagues, and more. What a neat book to read with your kids then head outside to toss a few baseballs for an afternoon of fun and learning!
In the coming weeks, we’ll add the new titles to our collection for you to enjoy. These books will help you learn, grow and expand your literary palette as a Kansan. Kansas Notable books are fantastic reads, and we can’t wait to share them with you. In the meantime, hop over to our website at www.jclib.org and learn all the fun things we have happening this summer!
Five more Kansas Notables:
1. “From This Moment” by Kim Vogel Sawyer
2. “How to Resist Amazon and Why” by Danny Caine
3. “A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor” by Karen M. Greenwald
4. “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women” by Nicole Perry
5. “Blue Collar Saint” by Brenda Leigh White
