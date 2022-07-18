JUNCTION CITY — Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception.
At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience. It is not a requirement for youth to be enrolled in 4-H to attend summer camp at Rock Springs Ranch. Campers participate in outdoor recreation activities including horseback riding; a leadership adventure course featuring a new zipline and low and high ropes courses; aquatics; conservation education; shooting sports; and the experience ends with a campfire and new friends from all over the state. These activities provide unique opportunities for youth to do things they may not otherwise do, in a safe and encouraging environment.
Jake Worcester, Kansas 4-H Foundation President and CEO, said an important of this experience for many youth is that summer camp is one of the few times they are away from home to exercise their decision making skills, independence and feel like they have a new place to belong.
“Youth leave here with a whole different perspective on how to work with their peers and friends navigating life together,” Worcester said.
“I’m looking forward to doing the new zipline,” said camper Delaney McDonald of Manhattan. “I haven’t gotten to do something like that before.”
Camp directors Jared and Letha Causby provide leadership for the trained staff counselors. Counselors receive weeks of training prior to the start of camp season to provide the best experience for youth who attend.
“Camp allows youth an immersive experience free from much of the stress and anxiety found in everyday life. School is about making good grades, sports are about winning, etcetera. Camp is one of the last places where kids can be kids,” said Letha Causby.
This year, a counselor in training program (CIT) focused on teen leadership for 16-18 year-olds to become camp leaders in the future. The program was funded by the Patterson Family Foundation, who gave the single largest gift to the Kansas 4-H Foundation to provide this experience for teen leaders.
Ainsley Viets of Girard is one of the counselors in training who attended camp this year.
“I like the leadership aspect of having a little more responsibility since we are getting older but also still getting to be a camper and experience camp itself without having to be completely on our own with kids,” she said.
Counselors and staff see positive growth in youth after just a few days of camp. Youth who come to Rock Springs timid and nervous on the first day are able to gain confidence and leave with new friends and memories.
“When a child attends camp, their cabin group becomes their team for the week. That group will be made of all sorts of kids,” said Jared Causby. “Throughout the week they will be challenged to work together to accomplish their daily goals. They’ll learn to cheer each other on at archery or figure out how best to clean the cabin as a group. Naturally they will be developing leadership skills throughout their days, more importantly it will be modeled for them. Counselors and staff at camp are incredible role models for kids and will show tons of great leadership qualities throughout the week.”
After more than 75 years of 4-H camp at Rock Springs Ranch, Worcester said camp remains an important priority for Kansas 4-H as they look to the future.
“4-H camp at Rock Springs Ranch is all about meeting the essential needs of youth: mastery, belonging, independence and generosity. We do that in a variety of ways and we’re glad to be continuing the tradition of Kansas 4-H camp at Rock Springs Ranch this summer,” Worcester said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to build on what we’re doing now.”
