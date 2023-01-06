Kent Michael Smith

Kent Michael Smith has been hired as the next director of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University. Photo by Hedi Rudd.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Kent Michael Smith, an experienced art museum leader, will become the director of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University, effective March 1. 

K-State President Richard Linton made Smith's appointment following a national search. Smith currently serves as deputy director of the Madison Museum of Modern Art in Madison, Wisconsin. 