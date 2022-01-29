Kicking off a new month at the library also means launching a new rounds of book discussions. Four adult groups will meet in February, proving that is a great month for book lovers as well as those other Valentines.
Kicking off the month on Thursday will be a new feature in the Mahogany Readers series. Rather than all members ready to talk about the common title they have read, this discussion will focus on four titles from the Hoopla database, including “Murderville” by Ashley and “JaQuavis, Should Have Known Better” by Grace Octavia, “Price of Fame” by Amaleka McCall and “Exposed” by Anna J.
Hoopla is available to anyone with a valid library card. Up to 10 items can be borrowed per card each month at no charge to the borrower. In addition to the downloadable eBooks and audiobooks that available in the database, it also includes movies, TV shows, comic books and more.
Next up is the Ladies of the Night discussion group on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. “Once and Future Witches” by Alix Harrow is the chosen title, and it should make for a lively discussion. Set in 1893 in New Salem, it focuses on the new suffrage movement and finds common ground between it and the witch trials of years gone by. Both were equally dangerous to the sisterhood and nonbelievers and put everyone in harm’s way.
Ladies of the Night focuses primarily on books written by, for and about women. Other titles scheduled for this semester include “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins in March, “Code Name Helene” by Ariel Lawhon in April and “Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue in May.
On Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. the Mystery Club will discuss S.A. Cosby’s “Blacktop Wasteland.” It tells the story of Bug Montage, mechanic, devoted family man and former robbery crew wheel man. Severe financial issues cause Bug to look to his old profession to bail him out, which puts him and his family in great danger when it all goes horribly wrong.
Mystery Club meets monthly on the second Tuesday, and the other titles in the spring semester include “Where all the Light Tends to Go” by David Joy, “Please See Us” by Caitlin Mullen and “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman.
Talk about Literature in Kansas, or TALK, is sponsored by Humanities Kansas and finds a scholar from an area college or university leading the discussion of the selected titles. The scholar also often provides background information on the author, the era in which the book was set or when it was written, etc. This provides a greater context to both the story and the author and often makes the readers say “ahhhhh” in response.
This semester’s theme is “Coming of Age in Rural America” and features three classics that tell that tale. “Farmer Boy” by Laura Ingalls Wilder kicks off the semester on Feb. 17. It tells the story of Almanzo Wilder, Laura’s future husband, and his early years in rural New York. Also on the list for this semester is “Nathan Coulter” by Wendell Berry on March 17 and “Winter Wheat” by Mildred Walker on April 21.
In addition to these adult discussion groups, the library also sponsors a youth group for 7th to 12th graders, Book2Movie, which as the name implies focuses its discussions on both a book and the movie made from it when they meet. “The Duff” by Kody Keplinger will be the featured title when the group next meets on Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
In addition, don’t forget the community discussion of “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson set for Feb. 15. It will be followed by a screening of a film by the same name on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.
February is the month for lovers, and that includes book lovers. Celebrate it with fellow readers at the library where you can gather to talk about this month’s readings and everything there is to love – and hate – about them.
