Konza Prairie Community Health Center recently earned recognition as a 2021 Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 10% of community health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance.
Konza also received the Quality Badge for Advancing Health Information Technology, awarded to clinics who optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.
“To be recognized as a quality leader is truly a credit to our hard-working Konza staff,” stated Lee Wolf, Konza CEO. “Our team has worked through an incredibly challenging time, continuing to deliver the high-quality, personalized care that our patients deserve. At the end of the day, we hope to build better health for the community at large and play a role in making us all a more healthy and vibrant community together.”
Each year, Konza’s community health centers in Junction City and Manhattan provide care to more than 13,000 patients from ten counties. Konza Prairie Community Health Center is part of a nationwide network of 1,400 community health centers which serve nearly 29 million patients across the country.
“Our goal at Konza is to provide high quality, comprehensive care to patients of all ages,” said Dr. Megan Seidl, Konza medical director. “At our Junction City clinic we provide access to multiple services – medical, dental, behavioral health, plus lab and pharmacy under the same roof. Which makes it easier and more convenient for patients, improves access to health resources and helps improve health in the community overall.”
Community Health Quality Recognition badges are conferred by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration to recognize Health Center Program awardees for notable achievements. For more information about the program, visit HRSA.gov.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center is a not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center providing affordable, quality, comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral healthcare for all. Konza accepts most major insurance, and services are provided on a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. Konza clinics in Junction City and Manhattan serve patients from ten counties. More information about Konza can be found at www.kpchc.org.
