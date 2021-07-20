Konza Prairie Community Health Center will host the 5th Annual Back to School Health Fair on Friday, July 30. The event will take place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Konza clinic – 361 Grant Avenue in Junction City.
All students in the community and their families are welcome to attend. The Back to School Health Fair provides an opportunity for students to receive a number of important health and wellness services:
• COVID-19 Vaccine for all ages 12+
• Childhood Vaccines for all school age kids
• Sport Physicals — $20 or a donation of five canned goods
• Dental Oral Health Screening
For those interested in vaccinations, please bring shot records and your insurance card if you have one. Insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccines.
All medical services are provided on a first come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with ID to receive vaccines, physicals or dental screening.
The health fair will also feature community organizations providing important information on health, wellness, and community activities. Each participant will receive a free goodie bag, lunch, and a chance to win one of many door prizes. For extra fun, kids can try to dunk local officials in a dunk tank. More information about Konza’s Back to School Health Fair can be found online at www.kpchc.org.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center is a not-for-profit community health center dedicated to providing affordable, quality, comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare for all. Konza clinics in Junction City and Manhattan serve patients from ten counties.
