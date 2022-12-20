Tis’ the season for all things merry and bright with a dash of candy cane flavor draped in red and green. The Christmas spirit is in full effect. The radio stations are playing Christmas music and the local holiday parade and tree lighting has officially kicked off the Christmas Season. As we countdown the days until the jolly man in the red suit graces the world with his presents(presence), we often find ourselves looking for more ways to celebrate the season all month long.

Christmas for a lot of us is a favorite holiday and the more Christmas the better. Being able to have that cheerful and giving spirit throughout the month of December can only be enhanced by filling the month with different ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This year, why not include some additional holiday activities that will make things more festive for you and your loved ones. Decorating the tree, creating and sending out Christmas Cards and making special ornaments, are all ways to make the holidays unique, but one tradition that has always been around is watching Christmas Movies with your family.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.