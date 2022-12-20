Tis’ the season for all things merry and bright with a dash of candy cane flavor draped in red and green. The Christmas spirit is in full effect. The radio stations are playing Christmas music and the local holiday parade and tree lighting has officially kicked off the Christmas Season. As we countdown the days until the jolly man in the red suit graces the world with his presents(presence), we often find ourselves looking for more ways to celebrate the season all month long.
Christmas for a lot of us is a favorite holiday and the more Christmas the better. Being able to have that cheerful and giving spirit throughout the month of December can only be enhanced by filling the month with different ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This year, why not include some additional holiday activities that will make things more festive for you and your loved ones. Decorating the tree, creating and sending out Christmas Cards and making special ornaments, are all ways to make the holidays unique, but one tradition that has always been around is watching Christmas Movies with your family.
Watching Christmas movies has been a big part of the holiday season for generations. We can all remember the first time we watched our favorite movie and why it was so special to us. It is always fun to share that bit of nostalgia with the younger generations and take a trip down memory lane and think back to when we first saw the best Christmas movie ever. This year, while you are watching Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, add a little more Christmas magic by creating a menu, adding games, movie trivia based on the movie you are watching, this will give movie night a fun holiday twist by making it more interactive. If you are looking for some ideas, the library has created some fun handouts that you can take home and share with your family and create the best holiday movie marathon ever.
Holiday parties and get-togethers are another big part celebrating the holidays and can add to your whole month of cheer. The food, drinks and company are what really bring the party to life. Whether you are attending a holiday party or hosting, making this part of your month of celebration is guaranteed to keep that ho-ho-holiday fun ongoing. Although planning and attending these events can be a little stressful the important thing to remember is to enjoy yourself.
If big parties and crowds are not your thing have your own holiday party with the best person you know, yourself. Treat yourself to some holiday treats, your favorite movie or book and spend some time doing the things your love to do. If you are looking for Christmas books or movies and don’t know where to start stop by the library and we can help you get your party started right.
Having a holiday themed game night is simple and fun way to entertain your family and friends. A very fun craze that has continue to maintain its popularity are the minute-to win-it games. These games add an extra element of fun because you are racing against time. The games can be played individually or as a team and they are always a success at holiday activity. Here is a list of a few minute-to-win it games to try at your next holiday party:
Marshmallow Munch: Each Player has to eat an entire bowl of Marshmallows and drink a cup of hot cocoa in one minute. The first one to eat all of the marshmallows and finish the hot chocolate is the winner.
North Pole Pop: Players have to pop ten balloons while wearing winter gloves before time runs out. The first person that pops all ten balloons is the winner.
Snowman Shake: Decorate white ping-pong balls to look like snowmen. Fill an empty tissue box with the ping-pong balls and tape or Velcro the tissue box to someone’s hips. The players have to try to shake as many ping pong balls out of the tissue box before one minute is up. The player that has shaken out the most ping-pong balls is the winner.
However, you and your family celebrate the Christmas Holiday this year, taking a trip to the library is always a great way to make the season merry and bright. If you are looking for Christmas books to have a special holiday story time at home or looking for a new holiday recipe the library is here for all things holiday. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has something for all ages groups to enjoy!
Five of My favorite Christmas Traditions
Baking cookies with my kids
Opening presents on Christmas Eve
Watching Christmas movies
Decorating the Christmas
Spending time with family
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
