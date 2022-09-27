Every year during the month of September the American Libraries Association and with libraries across the nation celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The goal of this campaign was and still is to get as many library cards in the hands of children as possible and bring awareness about the role that libraries played in helping children develop early literacy skills. Although the focus has been mostly on children, adults who get a library card also reap the benefits of having the card and using the library.
This year, in recognition of National Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary spokespeople sisters Cara Mentzel and Idina Menzel are featuring their book, Loud Mouse. The A story about Dee a little mouse with a big voice. Dee loves to sing mostly to herself, but that all changes when the teacher askes all of the students in the class to share something special with the entire class and you guessed it Dee shares a song in the biggest and loudest voice she has. During the month of September as we celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month, libraries want everyone to let their imagination sing and find a place where all are welcomed to find their voice at the La... La... Library with your very own library card.
The Dorothy Bramlage encourages all members of the community to be just like Dee the mouse. The library is a place where people of all ages and walks of life can have a voice and be their biggest and bravest self. Having a library card will give you access to all types of new adventures and information that will make your world bigger and brighter.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library during the month of September has been working hard to get the word out about how to get a library card. The library is encouraging people of all ages to sign up for a card if they do not have on already. Getting a library card is simple process and is free to anyone interested. Ages four years old and older and a resident of Kansas are eligible to set up a library account. Teens ages fourteen to seventeen can sign up for their own card, but they must list a parent or guardian on the application.
All Kansas Residents are eligible to get a library card as long as you have a photo I.D. and proof of address. Once the account is set up, you are placed on temporary status for thirty days. During that temporary period, you are limited two-item limit with physical checkouts, but you are able to access all of the digital resources and checkouts that our library has to offer. You can even sign up for a state library card and our reference staff can assist with getting your started. When your temporary status is up you have the ability to use your library card to check out items from multiple collections that include books, DVDs, magazines, and other library materials. Public libraries are here to support its patrons and help them become avid library users and the journey starts with getting a library
Although National Library Card Sign-Up Month is only in September, you can sign up for a card at any time. There is always a good time to visit your library and see what it has to offer. Every year the library looks for new and fun ways to keep the community engaged and coming to the library. This month has been the library staff was challenged to reach a goal of one hundred new library cards for the month of September and we are well on our way to reaching that goal thanks to this wonderful community. All September long new card sign-ups well receive a small token from the library to say thank you for joining our library family. The library also things all patrons can enjoy such as grab and go activities, a fun craft, and chance to win the book Loud Mouse by entering a raffle drawing. Stop by and check out all of the fun things that are going on to get the word out about National Library Card Sign-Up Month! The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has something for all ages. We hope to see you soon. Happy National Library Card Sign-Up Month!!!
Why you should get a library card
Its free
You can access Hoopla, Libby and other digital resources
You can check out items from the library collection
The process is quick and easy
To Quote Arthur:” Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card!”
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
