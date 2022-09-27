Every year during the month of September the American Libraries Association and with libraries across the nation celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The goal of this campaign was and still is to get as many library cards in the hands of children as possible and bring awareness about the role that libraries played in helping children develop early literacy skills. Although the focus has been mostly on children, adults who get a library card also reap the benefits of having the card and using the library.

This year, in recognition of National Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary spokespeople sisters Cara Mentzel and Idina Menzel are featuring their book, Loud Mouse. The A story about Dee a little mouse with a big voice. Dee loves to sing mostly to herself, but that all changes when the teacher askes all of the students in the class to share something special with the entire class and you guessed it Dee shares a song in the biggest and loudest voice she has. During the month of September as we celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month, libraries want everyone to let their imagination sing and find a place where all are welcomed to find their voice at the La... La... Library with your very own library card.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

