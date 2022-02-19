The school calendar shows that a time of year that is a student favorite is fast approaching. Spring Break will be observed from March 14-18, and the library is ready to lead the celebration with a week’s worth of activities for all ages.
First off, the Spring Break Read-a-Thon will be held March 10-22. Here, kids from preschoolers through teens can participate in one or two reading challenges and earn their way to prizes, depending upon the number they complete. Those who complete both challenges can also place their name in a prize drawing.
The read-a-thon is split into three age levels, Pre-School, Elementary and Teens. Each group has the first prize level set at the completion of four items from their challenge sheet. In addition, those who complete all of the twelve challenges on their sheet can get their second prize. Examples of challenges for the preschool level are to read a Dr. Seuss or a Disney book and to listen to a read-along. The elementary level includes things like reading a chapter book or a nonfiction title. Teens can listen to an audiobook, read to a family member or even try a graphic novel.
Families are welcome to register for the program in-person at the library and record their readings on the form provided. They can also register and record their activity online from a link that will be provided from the library web page when the program opens. Either choice is fine, but registrants should be advised that they cannot participate in both options so the choice made at registration is the method they will use throughout the program.
Young children can read their way to their first prize with four, simple selections from the challenge list: “Pete the Cat and the Bedtime Blues” by James Dean (Read a Pete the Cat Book), “The Fire Dog Challenge” by Norman Bridwell featuring Clifford the Big Red Dog (Read a Book about a Dog), “When Sheep Sleep” by Laura Numeroff (Read a Book by Numeroff) and “Dear Little One” by Nina Laden (Read a Book with a Green Cover).
Elementary aged students can score with: “Holly Webb’s Museum Kittens” (Read a Chapter Book), “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Read a New Book), “A Tale of Sorcery” by Chris Colfer (Listen to an Audiobook or a Read Along) and by drawing a picture of a book they read or by reading to a family member.
Teen readers could earn their first prize with: “The Lightening Thief” by Rick Riordan (Read the First Book of a Series), “Four Faces of the Moon” by Amanda Strong (Read a Graphic Novel), reading for thirty minutes three days in a row and by stepping outside of their comfort zone and reading from a genre that they don’t usually try.
In addition to the read-a-thon, families can also stop by during spring break week to enjoy one or all of five different programs. This includes: Movie Day on the 14th at 1:30 p.m. for grades K-6, Lucky Clover Art Day on the 15th at 1 p.m. for grades 3-5, Aquatic Wonders on the 16th at 1 p.m. for grades K-5, The Write Stuff on the 16th at 3:30 p.m. for grades 6-12 and Movie Day on the 17th at 11 a.m. for grades K-6.
Pre-registration is required to participate in these events, and parents have until March 11 to sign up their kids. Program registration is done at the library at the reference desk in the Young People’s Department.
Spring Break is almost here, and it’s a great time for families to read the books you love, whether you are snuggled up at home or on the road in a plane, train or automobile. And, with a little help from the library, you can maybe even earn a prize or two along the way.
Stay tuned to the library web page to sign up as soon as registration drops on March 10, and be the first to choose the programs you want to attend when sign-up for them launches on the 11th. It’s a great time to take a break, and we hope you decide to spend at least part of yours with us at the public library.
